Wike’s Deputy stresses importance of family planning

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has stressed the need for family planning among couples in order to properly plan their children’s development, which in turn would help produce a better society. Banigo, who stated this in Government House, Port Harcourt when she hosted members of the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, noted that family planning reduces maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity. She further noted that family planning has reduced unintended pregnancy and abortion, adding that universal access to family planning is very key. She said: “How can we have universal access? We have to make sure that there is the knowledge and remove every barrier to family planning access, barriers of ignorance, financial barriers and physical barriers and also to remember that when we are advocating for family planning.”

