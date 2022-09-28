Wike’s Deputy stresses importance of family planning

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has stressed the need for family planning among couples in order to properly plan their children’s development, which in turn would help produce a better society. Banigo, who stated this in Government House, Port Harcourt when she hosted members of the Rivers State Family Planning Advocacy Working Group, noted that family planning reduces maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity. She further noted that family planning has reduced unintended pregnancy and abortion, adding that universal access to family planning is very key. She said: “How can we have universal access? We have to make sure that there is the knowledge and remove every barrier to family planning access, barriers of ignorance, financial barriers and physical barriers and also to remember that when we are advocating for family planning.”
Related Articles
Osun: APC, Oyetola file case at Election Petitions Tribunal
Following the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in Osun, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday filed a petition before the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting at the State High Court, Osogbo. The petitioners challenged the results of the election in some of the local government areas and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Schools reopening: Abide by NCDC’s protocols, ASUU tells FG
Following the call from several quarters for the reopening of universities in the country, the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), Abuja Zone, has advised the Federal Government to strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) before taking any such decision. This came as the union commended […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG: Why we can’t revive Ajaokuta Steel Co this year
…says Nigeria’ll save $300m yearly with self sufficiency in baryte The Federal Government has said that it will not be able to revive the comatose Ajaokuta Steel Company this year as planned. Minister of Mines and Steel, Olamilekan Adegbite, made this disclosure yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)