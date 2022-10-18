Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu won’t stop our victory – Lagos PDP

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by Governor Nyesom Wike of River State will not stop the party from winning Lagos.

Reacting to Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu for a second term, the publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Hakeem Amode, said the party would have expressed disappointment if Wike had attended any event in the state without speaking against the PDP.

Amode said Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor did the impossible by getting the PDP governorship ticket and he will do it again by defeating Sanwo-Olu and all his godfathers, both internal and external.

“We only wonder how Governor Wike, who didn’t support Jandor and at the same time, couldn’t stop him from picking the party ticket in Lagos despite his supposed might within the PDP, would apportion to himself the decision of generality of Lagosians in the forthcoming election,” he said.

