Wike’s endorsement won’t stop Lagos PDP’s victory –Group

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A support group for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the National Mandate Group (NMG), has carpeted Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, for meddling into Lagos State politics. The group in a statement signed by its coordinator in Lagos, Wahab Sadiq, faulted Wike for openly endorsing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state for a second term.

Sadiq said: “What Wike came to do in Lagos is clearly anti-party and a sacrilege. It amounts to an act of gross indiscipline from someone we have always regarded as a strong pillar in PDP. “Wike presented himself as a meddlesome interloper in Lagos. What has Wike got to do with Lagos politics?

What has he contributed to Lagos PDP in the past? Lagos PDP has never benefitted from him nor relied on him during elections. We never needed his endorsement in Lagos State. APC will use and dump him and his eyes will become clear.”

According to Sadiq, the victory of PDP in Lagos was a foregone conclusion because Lagosians had decided to reject the mediocrity they had suffered since 1999, when the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola  Tinubu, first became governor and turned himself into the Alpha and Omega in the state.

“We restate our commitment to the victory of the esteemed PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, (aka Jandor), and his beautiful Running Mate, Ms Funke Akindele-Bello, alias Jenifa.

“Jandor is coming and 1,000 Wikes cannot save Sanwo-Olu. Let Sanwo-Olu and Wike take that to the bank.”

 

