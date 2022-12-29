Wike’s G5, 2023 and resolution of Nigeria’s tragedy of errors (1)

Shakespeare in one of his literary masterpieces registered the phrase ‘Comedy of errors’. Comedy ends with happy endings. Not so with tragedy. And Nigeria’s formation and development have been buffeted with tragedies hence we say ‘tragedy of errors’.

Two military officers who fought the Biafra War in opposite sides, Brigadier-Generals Hilary Njoku (Biafra Army) and Godwin Alabi-Isama (Nigerian Army) wrote memoirs entitled ‘A Tragedy Without Heroes’ and ‘The Tragedy of Victory’ respectively and their conclusions were that Nigeria’s history has been a tragedy of errors. We would have titled this essay ‘Comedy of Errors’ but none of the historical events has had a happy ending. All had tragic consequences. Will 2023 be different? Let’s work and pray that it turns out a comedy of errors instead of tragedy of errors. Every political pundit has predicted a looming political dynamics that may turn 2023 an interesting time. 2023 is not being looked upon with trepidation for nothing.

It is a year that has been signposted by very ominous signs that make it like a defining point of Nigeria. But why is it so? Nigerians’ expectations that 2023 presidential election will throw up a leader that will resolve Nigeria’s existential questions that unsettle many minds. The ineluctable march of history propelled by natural laws and forces make certain periods, eras and epochs special and remarkable.

Let us limit ourselves to the historicity of Nigeria’s formation and development and its tragedy of errors. Between 1859 and 1907, Britain carried out significant wars of conquest of the over 250 ethnic nationalities and their subjugation and colonization starting with Lagos, Abeokuta, Ijebu, Benin, Itsekhiri, Opobo, Brass, Arochukwu/ Igboland, Igala, Nupe, and Sokoto caliphate.

These wars of conquest colonization were defining points and signposted very dynamic changes whose marks/scars are eternally etched on the political canvass and spirit of Nigeria. So, when Britain took over the economic and political control of Nigeria from Sir Taubman Goldie’s Royal Niger Company by revoking its charter and appointing Lugard and Macgregor Governors of two distinct political entities of Northern Protectorate and Colony and Protectorate of Southern Nigeria in 1900, which act signposted the tragic errors that followed. By 1914, Lugard’s political intrigues that aligned with British Colonial Office intentions culminated in the amalgamation of 1914.

The amalgamation is still being debated today as to its desirability or otherwise as the unpretentious, Ahmadu Bello had labelled it a ‘mistake’. If you follow the political dynamics that ushered Lord Lugard and his constitutional framework of Indirect Rule that grafted Sokoto Caliphate emirate system and imposing same on Nigeria then the tumultuous resistance from Igbo land, Tiv land, Southeastern Nigeria and even Yoruba land have ensured that Nigeria has remained a state in perpetual turmoil and turbulence bereft of justice and peace.

After the Aba Women Riots of 1929, Britain tried to shave off the autocratic constitutional framework of Indirect Rule by designing a system that granted the Igbo and their Southeastern Republican neighbours and the middle ethnic groups especially the Tivs an indigenous system substantially loosened from the autocratic grips of the Warrant Chiefs. From 1930s, the budding nationalism flowered in Lagos and some Nigerian towns and by 1944 a broad-based political party, the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons later National Council of Nigerian Citizens was formed and led by Herbert Macaulay and Nnamdi Azikiwe.

By 1945, the NCNC grew weak which made Nigerian Youths led by Kola Balogun, Abiodun Aloba, MCK Ajuluchukwu, Nwafor Orizu, to form Zikist Movement to galvanize mass support and militancy to bolster NCNC against British intrigues and chicanery. This youthful intervention was already succeeding to pin Britain down while enabling NCNC to wrest independence without preconditions from Britain but this noble objective was sabotaged by Nnandi Azikiwe when he listened to Governor John Macpherson who replaced Arthur Richards and had sought rapproachment with Azikiwe to mellow down the entire British nationalism while he be allowed to work things out in favour of Azikiwe. Azikiwe fell for their trap to his ruin and that of Nigeria.

By 1954, Britain had used the 1946, 1951 and 1954 constitutional reforms to wallop Azikiwe and their Southern nationalists into designing an autocratic and lopsided state structure and constitutional framework that ensured that the North was constituted a unipolar political entity with a political praxis keyed to perpetual rulership of Nigeria. By 1957 Britain having achieved its devious device of neocolonial system was in a hurry to grant Nigeria independence on Azikiwe’s “platter of gold’’. In 1959, the general election which had NPC wining majority of seats but less plurality of the voters was unconventionally called upon to form government against the wishes of Azikiwe’s NCNC’s and Awolowo’s AG’s higher votes and greater combined seats in the parliament.

The Southern greed for political positions instead of grabbing power ensured that Azikiwe and Awolowo never agreed to form an alliance against this British subterfuge of calling Tafawa Belewa to form government even when he has not shown capacity to do so.

Of course, this Southern schism made the Balewa’s Northern Peoples Congress’ government’s hegemonistic scheme to swallow Western and Eastern Regions starting with the Western region. Balewa’s hegemonistic scheme kick-started the Western Region crises culminating in 1966 coups and Biafra war. By 1976, the same political tendency (Balewa’s Hausa-Fulani hegemony/Northern Irridentism) overthrew General Yakubu Gowon and installed General Murtala Mohamed, the arrowhead of ‘Araba’ July 29, 966 coup. He was overthrown by aggrieved Middlebelt officers led by Col. SB Dimka whereupon General Obasanjo took over power but ruling at the behast of that Northern political tendency.

Of course, Mohammed had exhumed Lugard’s state structure and constitutional framework consisting of the 19 states thereby tipping the scale in favour of the North against the South which the parity of 1967 states creation had engendered, restored Indirect Rule System by his 1976 Uniform Local Government System and feudal political economy based on Native Land Ordinance now baptized as the Land Use Decree of 1978. All these legal reforms were designed by Murtala Mohammed before his death but executed by Gen. Obasanjo who had promised to carry on Mohammed’s policies and programmes.

Federal capital was removed from Lagos to the North. Obasanjo’s political programme led to Shagari’s coming to power in 1979 to experiment the novel USA’s copied presidentialism. Shagari government was a monumental disaster whereon soldiers led by Gen Buhari 1983 seized power but was booted out in a palace coup in 1985. Babangida took over and for nine years carried out some political and economic reforms that culminated in the June 12 Election that MKO Abiola won.

But before the June 12 Election there had been protests showing that 1993 will be a watershed. There was the 199 SAP Riots that nearly crippled Babangida and in 1990 there was the Orkar coup led by Middlebelt and SouthSouth military men who nearly toppled Babangida. But what scared all and sundry was the scheme unfurled by the Orkar-led coupists that excised the core Northern states from Nigeria until certain conditions were met. By 1993, Babangida carried out political transition programme by holding June 12 Election which MKO Abiola won. But he cancelled the election.

The consequent crisis made him to step aside transferring power to Ernest Shonekan’s Interim National Government. General Abacha overthrew Shonekan and assume power ruling for five years during which he organized political transition programme with intention to transmute to civilian president but he died in 1998. Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar took over, designed political transition programme that returned power to civilian government under Gen. Obasanjo with the 1999 constitution as the legal order.

