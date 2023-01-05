Wike’s G5, 2023 and resolution of Nigeria’s tragedy of errors (2)

President Obasanjo with his successors under PDP ruled Nigeria for 16 years after which a coalition of opposition parties (APC) led by General Buhari defeated President Jonathan in 2015. APC’s Buhari has ruled for eight years but wanted to foist Senate Senator Ahmed Lawan as APC presidential candidate but Tinubu resisted the move insisting that it was his turn to rule which forced APC to choose Tinubu as its presidential candidate for 2023 elections.

But the most intriguing of all political processes toward 2023 was the outcome of the PDP presidential primary which Atiku Abubakar won but some governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike have protested demanding that Iyorchia Ayu, PDP National Chairman from same North must step down or else they cannot support Atiku, threatening to support another candidate. Meanwhile, Peter Obi who also aspired for nomination as presidential candidate under PDP left for Labour Party where he won the presidential ticket for 2023 elections.

Now, a youth movement called ‘Obidient’ like the Zikist Movement of 1946 for NCNC’s Azikiwe has adopted Mr. Obi thereby galvanizing the Labour Party into a critical force in Nigeria. The other factor making for an interesting time in 2023 was the Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket that makes Christians uncomfortable to support APC coupled with mass dissatisfaction with Buhari’s disastrous rulership of which Nigerians as portrayed by ENDSARS hold Mr. Tinubu and his caste of rogue politicians vicariously liable for being the wellspring from which Buhari’s political renascence sprung and the pillars of support for his maladministration. Two factors will make 2023 a watershed. One, the PDP crisis that throws up Governor Wike’s G5 that may align forces with Peter Obi to defeat PDP and APC.

Two, the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket that impels Christians (North and South) to vote against APC and most likely prefer Peter Obi. This Muslim-Muslim ticket backlash has its root in the fears by Nigerians of the alleged Fulanization and Islamization agenda by Buhari government which fears were bolstered by Generals TY Danjuma and Olusegun Obasanjo’s open expression of apprehension, and a seeming stamp of imprimatur on the factuality of the allegation.

Added to these four factors was the youths’ disenchantment with Nigeria’s state failure as expressed in 2020 ENDSARS protest. All these social dynamics have coalesced in the Obidient Movement which like the 1946 youths’ Zikist Movement for NCNC’s Azikiwe against Britain has adopted Peter Obi as its political vehicle to take power from traditional politicians massed on PDP and APC.

Summing up the tragedy of errors that have assailed Nigeria since its formation and development till now, the major highlights are as follows: Lugard’s disingenuous amalgamation of Nigeria solely to serve British socio-economic and political interests while neglecting real unity to achieve a composite social compact with national objectives in preference to amalgamation of territorial entities and administrative systems funneled into an straight-jacketed empty shell.

On top of this British sabotage and chicanery, Lugard grafted Sokoto Islamic Caliphate’s feudal autocracy and infused it into Nigeria’s constitutional framework (1914-1999) as Indirect Rule/Uniform Local Government System, a fatal dualism pitching Sharia against constitutional democracy for supremacy, a recurrent source of Nigeria’s constitutional, socio-economic and political instability. Above all, Lugard sowed distrust between Nigerian ethnic groups by a deliberate policy not to comingle the populations, by keeping them in segregated/apartheid towns (Sabongari for Southern settlers and Tundunwada for Northern indigenes outside the predominantly Muslim cities) especially in the Far-North; all these artifices were geared to British intention to create Nigeria as neo-colonial facility with a stooge-leadership to oversee its control which artifices Nigerian nationalists failed to perceive even when the youths massed under the Zikist Movement knew these schemes and fought against them.

So Azikiwe’s sabotage of the Zikist Movement in 1948 was the first tragedy of errors that translated Nigeria from the trap of colonialism to neo-colonialism, as Britain succeeded in controlling Nigeria’s politics from 1951 to 1959 when it destroyed NCNC and created tribal parties to take control of the regions while Nigerian state as an empty shell dangles in the air for the hijack by those it had prepared to take and control it.

Of course the consequence of this first tragedy of errors was the foisting of the Balewa government on Nigeria begotten out of the rigged state structure, constitutional framework, political and electoral infrastructure whereby a minority political party rules the electorally superior political parties as portrayed by the 1959 general election where Balewa’s Northern People’s Congress had 1,922,179 being 27.70% of the total votes (7,189,797) which fetched it a whooping 134 seats and joined to its allied Igbirra, Igala Unions and Niger Delta Congress had 148-seat legislative strength against National Council of Nigerian Citizens’ 2,594,577 votes being 36.08% and in alliance with NEPU with 509,050 votes with 8 seats, NCNC had 89 parliamentary seats while Action Group got 1,992,364 votes being 27.71% with 73 seats and joined with some Independents had 75 members of parliament. So, the second tragedy of errors arising from the first tragedy of errors was the failure of Azikiwe and Awolowo to align to take power and rule Nigeria.

By this tragic error, the Southern nationalists led by Azikiwe and Awolowo were rendered politically distressed and turned desperadoes scampering for mere political positions instead of taking power which they have been socio-culturally and politically prepared for since 1930s.

The 1962-1965 Western Region crises consequences of the error resulted in January 15/July 29, 1966 coups culminating in Biafra War that mimicked British colonial conquest by dislocating British-designed Nigerian State/constitutional framework whereby indigenous rulers hijacked Nigeria, restored Lugard’s ‘fatal dualist’ feudal neo-colonial state effectively under Britain and its Western allies’ sphere of influence and Nigeria’s affairs till today are subject to neocolonial influence at the covens of British Whitehall, Buckingham Palace and their allied institutions.

Until 1993, military/civilian governments ruled Nigeria on the template of this neocolonialist state and constitutional framework but somehow the ineluctable march of history threw up General Babangida government’s experimentations culminating in June 12 Presidential Election that shows Nigeria can have a free and fair election. But the system averse to freedom and good governance prevailed on Babangida to cancel the election reprimanding him for the experimentations that led to the June 12 imbroglio which according to it was tantamount to dismantling Lugard’s structure, constitutional framework and socio-economic system. June 12 Election annulment was sustained with disastrous consequences.

By 1998/1999, the present constitutional framework was unfurled and General Obasanjo was foisted to run the system. After Obasanjo’s government, his Finance Minister (Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala) declared this Nigerian system “unreformable” asserting it can only be creatively destroyed for complete rebuilding. President Jonathan had similar opportunity to change Nigeria but he was chasing rats while the state was burning. His ‘cluelessness’ according to Bola Tinubu threw up General Buhari whom Nasir el-Rufai had ruled unelectable democratically.

But this seeming impossibility happened when desperate politicians coalesced under APC in 2015 to defeat Jonathan. Since 2015 Buhari has ruled Nigeria on nepotistic and religious praxis that markedly divided Nigeria and destroyed its political economy.

This is the looming political dynamics that may shape and change organically Nigeria’s politics as the two dominant parties (PDP and APC) may disintegrate and wither away while the Labour Party or the resulting coalition from disintegrated factions from PDP, APC and others join to reshape politics and governance while the rogue politicians inured to the corrupt system will lumber along the post 2023 dynamic changes hoping to gather their shattered pieces together for a relaunch to relevance which may not be possible as their custodians are already at the nadir of their biological and political twilights.

So, Wikes’s G5 is at Nigeria’s critical juncture; if they eschew selfish interest by aligning with Obidient Movement, a looming political dynamics may ensue and probably alter the political history of Nigeria and resolve the tragedy of errors that have laid Nigeria waste and prostrate since 1914 to date. Nigeria’s troubles will not get resolved immediately but it will be a starting point especially if Mr. Obi refuses to be sucked into the present system and stays focused to creatively destroy it for a complete rebuilding of the state structure and the constitutional framework and painstakingly rework the socio-cultural foundation and political praxis. Anything else is postponing the evil day!

