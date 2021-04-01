Wike’s infrastructural facilities, big boost to sports – Iyaye

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Barr Boma Iyaye says the numerous road and land reclamation projects being executed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are enablers of sports development, promotion and organisation. According to him, with the projects spread across the local government areas, the state is in a position to seamlessly host national and international sports competitions. Iyaye stated this in Port Harcourt at a briefing of sports journalists on Team Rivers’ preparation for the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo.

He noted that with the plethora of solid road networks within the state capital and beyond, Rivers State was in a position to host local and international marathon races and cycling competitions, in addition to beach soccer and volleyball at reclaimed lands.

The Commissioner emphasised that one of the parameters of awarding hosting rights to cities are good road networks, which ease movement of officials and participating sports men and women. Iyaye added that to further deepen his love for sports development and economic growth, the governor built a world-class football academy; the Real Madrid Football Academy. According to him, “We must commend Governor Nyesom Wike for his vision and sense of responsibility. His broad approach to developmental issues have also triggered opportunties in the sports sector.

“We can now host national and international marathons because we have solid road networks that include no fewer than eight flyovers, just as cycling can also take place in our state. “The governor is reclaiming lands in many riverine communities and these can also serve as breeding grounds for talents in beach soccer, volleyball and other beach-related sports. “We are proud of our governor, who understands that there is a nexus between provision of infrastructural facilities, sports development, harnessing of talents and wealth creation.”

