Wike’s outbursts, normal in democracy–Kwara ex-PDP chair

The immediate past Chairman of Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was also a two-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Engr. Kola Shittu, has said that all what the Rivers State Governor Nyemson Wike has been saying is normal and not unusual in a democratic system, particularly in a developing country like Nigeria, optimistic that the crisis would soon be resolved with the PDP coming out stronger in the end. He said: “What is playing out now in the PDP is not unusualin a multi-party democracy.

It is not uncommon that tensions arise in arriving at candidates who will stand for elections in respective political parties. As a result of this, parties usually fall back to reconciliation committees in quenching nerves that have been bruised in the process of the primary elections. “Governor Wike is echoing the voice of his group as captured on television recently, where the interests of many party chieftains are involved. “However it is delightful to see Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not underplaying is sues being raised by Wike’s group and that is why he personally got involved in the reconciliatory process.

It is healthy and success shall be achieved in the PDP family. “Wike’s invitation of APC Governors, chieftains to commission projects in Rivers is just a side show which has no relationship with the reconciliation process of the party and its eventual success. After all, Wike has said that he has the right to invite any deserving Nigerian of his choice for project commissioning which he has actually been doing. APC, PDP, and others have been invited for the same purposes.”

