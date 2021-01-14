Sports

Wiki end Rivers Utd’s unbeaten run

…as Jigawa GS compounds Abia Warriors’ woes

Rivers United finally succumbed to their first defeat in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League after their 1-0 away loss to Wikki Tourists in one of the MatchDay 4 of the 2020/2021 league season. Chinedu Udeagha scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute of the encounter and despite all efforts by the star studded Rivers United, they failed to get the equaliser. Despite the loss, they are still top of the league with nine points followed closely by Rangers who defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 in Enugu. The two sides are on nine points from four matches with Rivers leading with better goals difference.

It was another bad day in the office for Abia Warriors as they were beaten again by Jigawa Golden Stars 3-1 at the Aba Township Stadium, making it four straight losses since the start of the new campaign.

It will be a surprise if the club retain the coach, Imama Amapakabo, as he has failed to take the club to the height the management envisaged when he was hired. Nasarawa United remained the only team yet to taste defeat in the new season as they secured a goalless draw against Adamawa United. MFM also secured their first point on the road after playing a 1-1 draw against Dakkada FC same as AKwa United getting a point in Ilorin against Kwara United as the game ended 1-1. It was also a draw in Akure with the home team coming from a 2-1 result to draw Lobi Stars 2-2. It was a 1-0 home win for Kano Pillars against Plateau United while Warri Wolves thrashed Katsina United 3-0. Heartland also beat Enyimba 2-0 to secure their first victory of the season.

