…Wild jubilation in Iragbiji

There was a wild jubilation, on Friday, in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, the country home of Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who was declared winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state by the Election Petition Tribunal.

Elated residents converged on Oyetola’s residence, dancing and singing praises to God for the turn of events. The jubilant residents moved in convoy, celebrating just as they accompanied Oyetola to the central mosque, where he observed Jumat service.

Oyetola, who was highly elated, described the victory at the tribunal as a collective victory for Osun state and Nigeria at large. He said: “There is no victor, no vanquish, it is a collective victory for our state and our nation democracy. I am happy that the judgement had resolved the controversy of July 16th 2022 governorship election.

“INEC is the greatest beneficiary of the judgement, it will afford them the opportunity to look at all the anormalies and make necessary to prevent such mistakes again now that General Election is coming. I thanks the people of the state and supporters for standing by us for the courage and loyalty, I want to assure them that we are ready to continue to serve them.”

