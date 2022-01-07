News

WildAid urges Nigerians to preserve wildlife

In a bid to preserve wildlife in Nigeria, a non-profit organisation, WildAid, has launched massive public awareness on conservation of wildlife in the country. The campaign seeks to reduce the demand for illegal bushmeat consumption in major urban centres and support enforcement activities to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the President of WildAid, Peter Knights, said Nigeria was once home to Rhinos, Giraffes and Cheetahs but sadly due to habitat destruction and poaching, they have become extinct. Knights said: “With its dynamism and cultural influence, Nigeria can turn things around for wildlife and become a regional leader in wildlife protection, which can boost the economy through tourism and safeguard the Nigerian public from zoonotic disease.

“Today, Nigeria has no surviving Rhinos, Giraffes or Cheetahs, and fewer than 50 lions, 100 gorillas, 500 elephants and 2300 chimpanzees left in the wild. “Despite ongoing conservation efforts, poaching for body parts and meat along with habitat loss from deforestation, infrastructure development and agricultural expansion threaten wildlife in Nigeria. “Illegal bushmeat consumption is widespread across Nigeria’s top cities. A recent survey by GlobeScan revealed that 71 per cent of the respondents say they have consumed bush meat at some point in their lives.”

On her part, the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, said, “The Federal Government is committed to protecting, restoring and promoting sustainable use of our biodiversity. We will support the sustainable management of forests, combat desertification, land degradation and half biodiversity loss. “Our collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders to stem the tide of wildlife overexploitation and trafficking has led to the development and implementation of strategies to combat corruption risk associated with transnational organised wildlife crime,” she said. The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi, said consumption of bushmeat has been linked to zoonotic diseases such as HIV-AIDS, Ebola, SARS, Lassa fever, monkeypox and COVID-19. He said: “We have not been very good custodians of our ecosystems.

We plunder, poison, extract and deplete our biodiversity not realising that without the free gifts of nature that these biomes provide, we will cease to exist. “Disrupting the delicate balances of nature with our heavy human footprint causes major repercussions such as severe weather changes and biological threats like COVID and Ebola. “If we continue this path without a major and drastic reversal, we are nducing an existential threat scenario, meaning the earth may become too hostile for humans or other life forms to exist.”

 

