Tyson Fury WBC Heavyweight World Title and lineal crown with an eleventhround TKO champion Deontay Wilder
Wilder back in contention, faces Helenius in New York

After more than 12 months out of the boxing ring, Deontay Wilder returns to action as he faces Robert Helenius on Saturday night in New York. It’s almost three years since Wilder last fought someone other than Tyson Fury, those three bouts leaving the American without his WBC belt and with a slightly tarnished reputation after he produced a string of bizarre excuses and unsubstantiated accusations of cheating. There were suggestions that the 36-year-old could opt to retire after that final defeat to Fury, but he is back and the explosive power he possesses ensures it is rarely dull when he takes to the ring.

“I’ve tried to fight nothing but the best,” Wilder told Sky Sports. “I’m picking up where I left off at because I only have three more years left once that’s over I’m done. “I have three years or less. That could be nine fights or it could be six fights that I’m going to give and after that, I’m done.”

His opponent is Helenius, a regular sparring partner over the years and who last fought on the undercard of Wilder’s third fight with Fury last October when beating Adam Kownacki. The 38-year-old has three defeats on his record, the second of those coming five years ago against Dillian Whyte when he took the fight on very short notice. There is certainly no bad blood in the build-up to this bout, with Wilder and Helenius both speaking highly of each other, in what is a significant shift from the Bronze Bomber’s demeanour during t h e Fury trilogy.

 

