Wilder returns with first-round knockout win

Former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round as the ‘Bronze Bomber’ made a winning return to boxing in Brooklyn, New York.

The American, 36, was stepping into the ring for the first time since his second successive knockout defeat by Tyson Fury last October. He hit Finnish opponent Helenius flush in the face from his famous right hand with seconds left in the opening round. “Itwasagreatnight,” saidWilder.

“I had to take my time. I was making him reach. I wanted to be mobile, agile and hostile. I set him up, allowed him to reach and then when he reached, I attacked.”

He added: “We wanted to make this fun again. You can do this so long it can be a job, just something you are doing. We made it fun. It paid off big time.”

