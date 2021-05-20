Wilder wants $20m step-aside fee, says Fury

Tyson Fury has claimed that Deontay Wilder has asked for a $20m fee to step aside to allow him to fight Anthony Joshua. A court of arbitration ruled this week that Fury must fight Wilder again by September 15 which would scupper plans for an undisputed title fight against Joshua on August 14. “What a joke the Bronze Bomber has become,” Fury posted on social media on Tuesday night. “Asked for $20m to move over, joker.

Looks like I have to [fight him] again.” However, Wilder’s new trainer Malik Scott insisted they want to fight Fury and won’t accept a pay-off: “No. Wilder declined and had no interest in step aside money. You are dealing with a whole different type [of mentality] over here. He wants the blood not the step aside money.

‘Retribution is upon us’.” Fury called Wilder a “reptile” and added: “This is how I’m feeling right now. I’m on the inside fighting, smashing stuff up, and my next opponent is getting smashed to bits!” Isaac Lowe, Fury’s training partner, said: “Whoever is next for this man it’s not going to go past six rounds. The Gypsy King is the man and is ready to fight.”

