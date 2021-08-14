Wildlife care, tourism take centrestage on Glo-sponsored African Voices

Preservation of wildlife and tourism is the focus of this week’s edition of African Voices Changemakers. The CNN magazine programme is sponsored by telecommunications services provider, Globacom. Guests on the 30-minute programme are Miguel Gonçalves, a wildlife conservationist at the Maputo Special Reserve in Mozambique, and Bemugi Sochaka who is uplifting his Santa Maria community, also in Mozambique, through sustainable tourism development.

Dubbed ‘nature warrior’, Gonçalves is the Park Warden of Maputo Special Reserve (MSR) and Ponta do Ouro Partial Marine Reserve (PPMR) – the Mozambique components of the Lubombo Transfrontier Conservation and Resource Area. He is a recipient of the 2018 African Ranger Award – a prestigious accolade presented by Paradise Foundation International and Alibaba Foundation. On the other hand, Sochaka is reputed as the country’s star of tourism who guides nature enthusiasts round major spots in Mozambique.

