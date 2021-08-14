News

Wildlife care, tourism take centrestage on Glo-sponsored African Voices

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Wildlife care, tourism take centrestage on Glo-sponsored African Voices

Preservation of wildlife and tourism is the focus of this week’s edition of African Voices Changemakers. The CNN magazine programme is sponsored by telecommunications services provider, Globacom. Guests on the 30-minute programme are Miguel Gonçalves, a wildlife conservationist at the Maputo Special Reserve in Mozambique, and Bemugi Sochaka who is uplifting his Santa Maria community, also in Mozambique, through sustainable tourism development.

Dubbed ‘nature warrior’, Gonçalves is the Park Warden of Maputo Special Reserve (MSR) and Ponta do Ouro Partial Marine Reserve (PPMR) – the Mozambique components of the Lubombo Transfrontier Conservation and Resource Area. He is a recipient of the 2018 African Ranger Award – a prestigious accolade presented by Paradise Foundation International and Alibaba Foundation. On the other hand, Sochaka is reputed as the country’s star of tourism who guides nature enthusiasts round major spots in Mozambique.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cross River ministry of health receives 100 ICU beds from presidency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Creating a sustainable Health system in Cross River State has remained Top priority for Sen. Ben Ayade’s Government. This is clearly reflected in this administration’s investment in the Cross River State Pharmaceutical Company, Reference Hospitals, recent upgrades of General Hospital and primary Health centers across the state. Despite the set back occasioned by the hijacked […]
News

Buhari: Nigeria, Zambia to explore areas of collaboration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria and Zambia would explore areas of collaboration for the good of the people and benefit of the African continent. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a Special Envoy of His Excellency, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, according to a release by his spokesman, […]
News Top Stories

Fried food increase risk of heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new analysis of existing research has found that eating fried foods may increase the risk for major heart disease and stroke. These are the results of a new study published on Monday in the journal ‘Heart’. The research found that compared to those who ate the least, people who ate the most fried food […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica