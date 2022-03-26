Will giant killers Macedonia Run Ronaldo’s swansong?

They are about two million people but North Macedonia is arguably the most talked-about side in world football today after pulling one of the biggest upsets in the history of the game when they defeated the reigning European champions Italy to set up a FIFA World Cup playoffs final against Portugal slated to take place on Tuesday.

With the success in Palermo on Thursday, the Macedonians have seen their faith of making it to their first ever World Cup solidified but they know they have to eliminate yet another world-class side with one of the biggest persons to have ever played football, Cristiano Ronaldo.

They aren’t new to to such challenges; the Macedonians had earlier in the qualifiers stunned Germany 2-1 away and their confidence can be buoyed by the fact that they eliminated Italy also at their back yard and they can even say why not Portugal? On paper, it is hard to think of any national team with better playing squad than Portugal but Les Selecao have a way of shooting themselves in the leg.

That was apparent in the way they threw away the opportunity of qualifying for the World Cup automatically without needing to negotiate through the playoffs but they saw themselves crumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Serbia in their last qualifying match after securing the lead and needing just a draw in Lisbon.

That voodoo was about to play out against Turkey last Thursday when they almost threw way a two-goal lead. They face another nerve-wracking encounter against the Macedonians who are bidding to make it to the second-consecutive qualification to a big tournament after qualifying for the last Euro 2020 Championships. Stevo Pendarovski, Macedonia president, after their victory over Italy sent a strong message to Ronaldo over next Tuesday’s game at Porto’s Dragao Stadium.

“Get ready Cristiano Ronaldo, you are next! #WorldCupQualifiers,” Pendarovski said, claiming that Portugal will be their next victim on the road to Qatar. His national team coach Blagoja Milevski added: “We won against one of the best teams in the world [Italy]. We won’t stop here; we have one last step to get to the World Cup. We are well on our way to confirming why we are among the top 20 teams in Europe.” However, Ronaldo knows the importance of the game and said despite defeating Turkey they will not underrate their Tuesday’s opponents regardless but charged his teammates to rise to the occassion.

“The first step has been taken towards our great objective, towards the 2022 World Cup,” he said after the 3-1 win on Thursday. “Nothing is won, nothing is achieved. We have to continue to work in a serious and focused way, respecting the opponent but always believing in our abilities. Power Portugal! Go to Qatar!”

