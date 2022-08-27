Will Nigerian politicians ever deliver on their promises?

Some eight years ago when they were in opposition, the arrow heads of the newly formed All Progressive Congress (APC) were quick to place the blame of all the woes besetting the nation at the footsteps of then President Goodluck Jonathan, and his ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Keying into the power of the media, (both traditional and new), they gave the impression that the former local government chairman had no achievements that he could lay claim to during his years in office.

The man from Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of the country was described as being “clueless” and someone who lacked the ability to properly run Nigeria. Of course, they did not just stop at taking daily pot shots at Jonathan, who turns 65 on November 20, for every perceived flaw, they were quick to proffer their own solutions promising that should they get into power things will “change” for the better for the citizenry!

Sadly, after only a few years in office, the reality on ground did not meet the lofty promises they had made, allowing the former president to fire his own broadside at the new occupants of Aso Rock. Speaking while receiving Tunde Adeniran, a chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his Abuja office in 2017, Jonathan used the occasion to taunt then Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, for allegedly saying a serious government will fix power in six months. “In the power sector, we did well to revive it.

A state governor attacked our government, saying that any serious government should be able to fix the power challenge within six months,” Jonathan had said. “Today, APC has been in power for how many years now? Fortunately, the then governor is in the APC government as a minister.” Incidentally, the former Lagos State governor was not the only APC bigwig to make statements which have come to haunt them. For instance, in February 2015 the party called on President Jonathan to resign for “deliberately allowing the Boko Haram insurgency to fester, leading to the deaths of over 15,000 Nigerians and the displacement of over 3 million others in the past six years.”

In a statement issued in London, the party’s then National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed said “By his own admission that he and his team ‘underrated the capacity of Boko Haram’, President Goodluck Jonathan has finally owned up to his globally-acknowledged incompetence, a development which, in truly democratic societies, should be part of a statement of resignation by a leader whose terrible error of judgement has caused so many deaths and inflicted so much pain and sorrow on his compatriots.”

APC said the truth is that President Jonathan deliberately allowed the Boko Haram crisis to fester because he and his team saw it as their trump card for winning re-election in 2015 by currying local and global sectarian sympathy with a Muslim- group-killing-Christians narrative that totally distorts the fact that Boko Haram is a band of marauders who have no consideration for ethnicity, regionalism, religion or any other thing beyond their mad disposition to terror. The party said the marauders are equal-opportunity killers, who went after Christians, Muslims, northerners, southerners, men, women, the old, the young, the rich and the poor.

The APC recalled that the party had raised the alarm on many occasions, including during an appearance at the British Parliament in 2014 when its spokesman, Lai Mohammed, said the PDP and President Jonathan were using the Boko Haram crisis as a trump card to retain power in 2015.

The very hard-hitting statement further said: “Is it not curious that the same President who has stood by while Boko Haram decimates a whole section of the country over the past six years has suddenly realized there is something he could do to crush the sect in six weeks? Is it not curious that a military that has been globally acknowledged for its successes in peacekeeping at regional and international levels has suddenly found itself unable to tackle a band of criminals? Is it not curious that the necessary fighting equipment that has not been made available to the military, despite the injection of over 32 billion US dollars into the defence and security sector since 2008, have suddenly become available?” Not done, the party added: “President Jonathan, who is also the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces, must take responsibility for the monumental cost, whether of his incompetence or his political strategy-gone-awry or both, apologize to the nation and immediately back down from seeking re-election.

The President must not be allowed to profit from an error of judgement that has cost 15,000 lives, forced over 3 million out of their homes and cost the taxpayers 32.88 billion US dollars.” The party also expressed concern at the efforts of the Jonathan Administration to make Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau look invincible, with the President’s statement that Shekau will be caught before the elections. “It is no longer news that the authorities have gleefully announced the killing of Shekau at least twice in the past, with the picture of the supposedly-dead Boko Haram leader widely circulated in the social and traditional media.

That raises the question as to which Shekau is to be captured. Or are we to believe the stories making the rounds that the government plans to capture a ‘Shekau’ who will then be used to implicate Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as a sponsor of the sect, just to pull the brakes on his runaway acceptance by Nigerians?” it queried. Ironically seven years into their government, rather than abating, insecurity has spread to all corners of the country. And while during the tenure of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the military on a number of occasions also announced the death of the Boko Haram leader without providing a shred of evidence to back up their claims.

In fact, they even went further to tell the world that they had recovered Shekau’s Qur’an and flag, when they raided his dreaded Sambisa Forest hideout in December 2016! Of course, we all know that the Boko Haram leader is now dead – only that he was killed not by Buratai’s troops but during a clash with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on May 19, 2021! Thus, for millions of Nigerians, next February will be another opportunity to decide if we are to continue down this path or forge a new direction by finally trying something different from either of the two major parties. The simple question we should ask ourselves is – are we better off now than we were pre-1999? The answer is there for all to see!

