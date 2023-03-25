Will of people played out in Kano governorship –Johnson

The governorship election in Kano State has come and gone but the ripples still linger, the Spokesman of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Mr Ladipo Johnson, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating violence in the state, saying his party indeed won the governorship election. Excerpts:

How do you see the outcome of the last governorship election in Kano?

We thank God Almighty for the victory. It wasn’t an easy victory for us. I was on the ground throughout the election, so I saw things for myself. What I can say is that the people of Kano State have spoken and they have decided to vote our party into office. Like I said, it wasn’t a victory that came very easy for us because we contended with a very strong opponent who deployed all it had against us. We saw the evidence of vote buying, incidence of violence against our members. We saw how they attacked electoral officials by snatching the ballot box. Bye and large, the people of Kano stood resolutely to prevent a reccurrence of what happened in 2019. They protected their votes even though it was a very tense period. At the end of the day, the will of the people prevailed.

Looking at the election holistically, in what other areas do you think the process could have been better delivered?

I think that there is this lack of confidence in INEC, people on my side of Kano had a very terrible experience in 2019, so they felt like the same thing was about to happen again. We saw that results were being delayed but as I said earlier the people were very resolute to stand and protect their votes. Luckily, there was a very heavy presence of security to calm things down. The outgoing party in Kano carried out so much violence on the people but to be fair, the military and the DSS took position in strategic places. They did their best to control the situation. I think the main issue was that there was no confidence at that time on INEC besaw cause of past experience and also with what we have seen in 2019.

You speak glowingly of the outcome of the poll but the governorship candidate of the APC is also alleging widespread malpractices against him and his party at the poll that the election did not reflect the will of the people of the state…

It is nice that he is talking about malpractices because they were perpetrated by his own party against us. They were the ones that were buying votes. They are the ones who were snatching ballot boxes from the polling booths. They did that when they felt that they were losing. They are the ones that carried out these attacks against us. They did this not just in Kano, the same scenario occurred in virtually every state of the federation.

It even occurred during the presidential election. Look at what happened in Lagos for instance. The only difference in the two situations is that the people of Kano had learnt the hard lessons in 2019 and they withstood what the APC was planning to do this time. I can say that there was an overwhelming majority for our candidate, Mallam Abba Yusuf. If the APC is talking, well talk is cheap. They know what they did and should not show us where the malpractices were.

