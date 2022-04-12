Will Peter Obi win the PDP presidential ticket?

I f the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still searching for a credible presidential candidate, they should end their search because they already have a candidate in Mr. Gregory Peter Obi.

Before now I had said to myself that I will end this column, never speak to Peter Obi again or write about politics if Obi refuses to contest for the 2023 presidential election. I wanted him to run because I believe in him and the moral clarity of his messages. I wasn’t rooting for him because he is Igbo or from the South East.

My opinion of him would have been the same if he was from the North or South West. I am happy with his decision to finally declare his interest to contest for the president of Nigeria and has matched words with action by also picking PDP’s nomination form. As a political consultant, I know running for any major election is not an easy decision to make. A lot of consultation will be made and a lot of advice sought.

Some will try to discourage you or even convince you that the time is not ripe, that the country is not ready for a good leadership and that the issues surrounding the country are too complex to be resolved.

When Ukraine decided to elect Volodymyr Zelenskyy as their President in 2018, not many knew he was trained as a lawyer. He was better known as a TV comedian and people made a joke of Ukraine for electing a young comedian as President. The people chose him not knowing a day will come when Russia will defy the world and murderously invade Ukraine.

Recall that when the invasion commenced, the first offer to Zelensky by the West was an offer to be evacuated to safety from Ukraine. But he flatly rejected the free ride, reminding them that the fight is here and that as a leader he is prepared to fight along with his people in defence of Ukraine’s freedom, democracy and sovereignty. Today Zelensky has inspired not just his people but the civilized world. He is a hero of the free world.

After Buhari, Nigeria needs an inspiring leader to unleash her potential and greatness. I want to say a thank you to Mr. Obi for giving me yet another reason to look up to heaven and say, there is hope for Nigeria. His declaration has already created excitement in many quarters and people from across the country who still believe in justice, unity and peace of the country are lending their voices, making major statements in support of his aspiration.

I wish to thank all those who helped to convince him that the time is now, that the future is now and that Nigeria is worth every effort we put to rescue it; that the job of rescuing Nigeria will be here, that the fight for our unity and against insecurity is here.

And that we can build back a better and stronger economy. 2023 will be Nigeria’s most consequential election. It’s an election that will determine our collective future, whether we are moving forward or we shall be going backwards. I personally believe that we need to move forward and reimage our politics in a manner that will bring progress to all sections of the country. I have more hope for a better future for Nigeria now than before and Obi is the reason. Permit me to re-amplify the qualities of Mr. Gregory Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, a man whose involvement in politics is service.

The Obi I know and respect is a good man, he’s decent, selfless and sincere, resourceful and always willing to be helpful, a solution provider, a good listener, highly productive, punctual, humble and well prepared.

He is by far one of the smartest and most brilliant politicians coming out of the South East in recent times. He has an excellent reputation for integrity and outstanding character. He has the capacity to inspire and earn the trust of our youths who have lost trust and confidence in the political class. The youths will see him for who he is a role model and a steady hand against an uncertain future.

Only an enemy will attack Obi’s impeccable record of public office. When I see people attack his reputation and integrity, I shudder in disbelief and hope such attacks backfire because you don’t denigrate a man who is tested and likeable. As governor he didn’t allow public office to corrupt him or change him.

A post Buhari presidency will require a leader with global exposure, business and political experience to navigate the delicate process of uniting Nigeria and midwifing an economic rebirth.

Those youths on the streets, nearly 100 million Nigerian youths need jobs and inspiration. We need a leader with the capacity to create a productive economy that will provide the much-needed jobs, and a system of education that will equip the youths with the right skills to become employable or self-reliant.

We need a president who understands the ease of doing business, who the global community will trust if we must attract the much-needed direct foreign investments. No matter what view one takes of a post-Buhari Presidency, Peter Obi stands tall as a steady hand who can be trusted to fix our broken politics, fix our unity, end general insecurity and grow the economy. The last time we had a budget surplus was between 1995/96.

Afterwards, we have run both budget deficits and trade deficits. We need a leader that can reverse the trend and Obi can do that without ruffling feathers. As Governor of Anambra State, he maintained a very cordial relationship with all the faiths and religions, including the elites and political class. He treated everyone as an equal deserving of complete respect. As president he will maintain the same social harmony across the board.

Facts are sacred. Obi inherited a dysfunctional state where the civil service operated from makeshift kiosks. The state was in debt and owed arrears of unpaid pensions and salaries. Education was backward as the average male child did not progress beyond Junior Secondary School.

Obi changed all these. By the time he left office, he bequeathed his successor with over N75 billion and no debt profile. His accomplishments are a clear demonstration that he is worthy of higher office. 2023 will be about big issues; the future of the republic, the unity of the country, security of lives and property v. insecure borders that allow indiscriminate influx of armed migrants and militias, prudent management of the economy, lower tariffs v. higher tariffs etc.

If 2023 boils down to zoning of the presidency to the South, I am confident the South East will be proud to offer Peter Obi as her best choice to serve as president of all Nigeria , a duty he will discharge diligently with honour and dignity. If the choice boils down to merit and character, Obi encompasses these qualities. With Obi as president, no part of Nigeria will be left behind.

As governor of Anambra State, he was instrumental in fast tracking development across the state. Through prudent management of resources, the state boasts of the best network of roads.

The state became among the very best in education. He grew the state from a debtor state to sufficiency. If given the chance to lead a post-Buhari presidency he will not turn his back on any part of Nigeria, he will not turn his back on retirees and pensioners, they will not be forgotten men and women. He will not turn his back on education and the labour union. The unemployed will not be forgotten.

He will create millions of jobs by investing heavily in manufacturing. He will create millions of small businesses and bring back the big businesses that left Nigeria. He will provide them with all necessary incentives. For those afraid of a power shift for sundry reasons, let me assure you that as president, Peter Obi will not do any of those things they are afraid of.

No section of the country will be marginalised and Nigeria will not disintegrate under his watch. We will be out of this hole. As a man of faith, his oath of office will be a promise to the nation

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...