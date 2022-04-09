News

Will Smith banned from Oscars For 10 years over slap

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars gala and other Academy events for 10 years after the US actor slapped comic Chris Rock at the Oscars. The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Science, which organises the awards ceremony, met virtually on Friday to discuss disciplinary action, reports the BBC. Smith has apologised for his actions and resigned from the Academy.

The actor hit Rock for joking about his wife’s shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia. Less than an hour later, he was awarded the best actor award for his role in “King Richard”, where he played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. In a statement, the Academy said the 94th Oscars had been “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage”. The organisation said that at the time of the slap it did not “adequately address the situation in the room” and had been “unprepared for the unprecedented”. It apologised for this.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia 2023: Why we must respect zoning, by Apugo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Hon. Okechukwu Apugo, has cautioned politicians in the state to respect zoning arrangement for the rotation of power in 2023. Apugo said that “power rotation is sacrosanct and must be respected by all political parties and aspirants in line with the Abia Charter of Equity.” […]
News

Gbajabiamila felicitates with Soun of Ogbomoso at 95

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III, on his 95th birthday. Gbajabiamila said the Soun has been a source of inspiration to his people, and even beyond, throughout his reign. The speaker noted that the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso […]
News

Anambra guber: Appeal Court upholds Andy Uba’s sacking as APC candidate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja and Okey Maduforo, Awka

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, yesterday upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court setting aside the candidacy of Andy Uba as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6, 2021, Anambra State governorship election. The appellate court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Danlami Zenchi dismissed the appeals brought […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica