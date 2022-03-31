Arts & Entertainments

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code – Academy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars after slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said Wednesday, as the organization began initiating disciplinary proceedings against the actor for violating their code of conduct.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” the group added.

The academy said Smith will be able to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18.

Disciplinary action for the actor could include expulsion, suspension, or other sanctions.

Smith on Sunday night stormed the stage and smacked Rock before returning to his seat to scream profanity at the presenter, who had made a crack about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s baldness.

After the primetime meltdown, Smith stayed at the award’s ceremony and even received a standing ovation while accepting a Best Actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard.”

In the days since the shocking televised slap, the academy has released numerous statements “condemning” and expressing outrage over Smith’s behavior.

The group on Wednesday continued denouncing Smith.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said Wednesday.

“Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

*The New York Post

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ekanem warns against self-medications

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem took to social media to share a video showing her on a hospital bed. According to the actress, she landed at the medical facility after using some malaria drugs. Didi stated that the medicine made her dizzy and she could not feel herself for a long time. She said: “This past […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gbenga Adeyinka diversifies from com edy, opens bakery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Popular Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka has founded a new company involved in farming, baking, and bottled water production as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the showbiz industry. The 52-year-old, who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, broke the news in a statement via his Instagram on Tuesday, citing the financial strain he has had […]
Arts & Entertainments

International Women’s Day: Showmax set to honour 30 Nollywood Amazon

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

March is a special month set aside to celebrate women internationally. Video streaming service, Showmax, has announced that it will honour 30 women who have made and are making iconic contributions to Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood. During March, Showmax will publish a profile each day about a different woman who has contributed to the industry’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica