Arts & Entertainments

Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over slap

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US actor Will Smith has resigned from the Oscars Academy after slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during last Sunday’s ceremony.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” his statement said.

The Academy said it accepted the resignation and would “continue to move forward” with disciplinary proceedings, reports the BBC.

Smith slapped Rock over a joke about his wife’s shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

Less than an hour later, he was awarded the best actor award for his role in “King Richard”, where he played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said on Friday.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

The actor said he wanted to “put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements”.

He concluded that “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason”.

The Academy’s president David Rubin said it had accepted Smith’s resignation, but would continue its disciplinary proceedings.

Rock addressed the episode during a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened”.

The comedian, 57, who is currently starring in his “Ego Death” tour of the US, was greeted with a standing ovation by fans.

Rock had earlier decided not to press criminal charges against Smith, reports say.

Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, broke her silence in a brief Instagram post on Wednesday, writing: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Breaking-in reality show debuts to tackle unemployment -Organiser

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In a bid to reduce the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, pay-TV provider, StarTimes, is set to start a new reality show with the title, “Breaking-in”, that would build a bridge between job seekers and potential employers.   The show, which was developed with millions of unemployed Nigerian youths in mind, will create a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Caustic verses on maladministration, terrorism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Book title: Nightmares in Paradise Author: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga Publishers: Bulkybon Publications Company Year of publication: 2013 Reviewer: Christy Anyanji   ‘Nightmares in Paradise’ comes with a captivating title and an attractive cover design reminiscent of hell on earth. A supposedly heaven on earth has within it, images of fear. Dreaded animals like leopards, elephant, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Family jubilates as 2-year-old missing son resurfaces at age 20

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Samuel Nii Quaye, a boy who went missing when he was only two years old has finally been found by his real family at 20 years old. According to reports from local Kenyan news agencies, the boy was found after a radio station, Atinka FM, hosted Samuel. It was on the radio show that he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica