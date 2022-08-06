Will the nightmare end in 2023?

Virtually no day passes without news of sorrow, tears and blood hitting the airwaves and news headlines courtesy of constant attacks by bandits, terrorists or whatever name we wish to use on innocent citizens of this great country. Initially it was the brutal antics of Boko Haram, who launched their murderous foray onto the Nigerian psyche from their base in Borno State, some 13 years ago, from where they spread to neighbouring states and culminated in their spectacular attack on the United Nations’ building in Abuja on Friday, August 26, 2011, which killed 21 and injured over 60 others. And when the Boko Haram’s insurgency was at its peak in the mid-2010s, it was the world’s deadliest terrorist organisation, in terms of the number of people it killed. On April 15, 2014 the terrorists carried out an even bigger headline catching act when they abducted about 276 teenage female pupils from a secondary school in Chibok in Borno State. Sadly, many of the girls are still with the militants.

They then took their dastardly act to an even higher level when on May 20, 2014 they detonated two bombs in Jos, Plateau State, killing at least 118 people and injuring more than 56 others. It was largely on the strength of this that the party in power, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was able to oust the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) promising the electorate that they would be able to tackle insecurity better. Unfortunately, seven years after becoming the first opposition party to supplant a government in power, we are undoubtedly worse off as insecurity has not only spread across the whole country but has become a hydra-headed monster with bandits, unknown gunmen and kidnappers now holding sway.

From Sokoto to Lagos, Owerri to Abuja to Kano it is daily tales of woe as millions of Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed or move around during the daytime without fearing being robbed or kidnapped. All this is happening under the watch of a party that promised the nation heaven and earth when they were campaigning in the run up to the 2015 general elections. Still basking in the euphoria of their election victory, it was very convenient to blame the ousted party for all the problems besetting the nation at the early stage of their administration.

But with only months left until the expiration of their tenure; blaming the PDP is no longer tenable and whether they like it or not, they must take the blame for the current state of things in the once very proud nation. In fact, the frightening thing is that all the indices are pointing towards the ‘Giant of Africa’ becoming a failed state! Even though government will strenuously deny that that is the case, but according to Worldpopulationreview.com two characteristics of a failed state are first, that ‘‘government cannot project authority over the people and the territory’’ and second that the state is ‘‘unable to protect its boundaries…control its people or resources.” And examples abound giving credence that these two characteristics apply to Nigeria. On Monday the Federal Government asked Nigerians to blame the increase in petroleum products on marketers, insisting the subsidy on petrol has not been removed. But petrol marketers, including government-owned NNPC Limited, have raised the petrol pump price from the approved N165 per litre to N174-N215 per litre for nearly a month now.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who made this known at a stakeholders’ consultation forum on regulations organised by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Abuja, insisted that the government was still paying subsidies on petrol. He said: “I can tell you authoritatively, we have not deregulated. The government is still subsidizing (petrol price). If there are increases in price, it is not from the government. It’s probably from the marketers but of course I will talk to the Authority to ensure that they actually regulate the price.

This is not from the government; we have not deregulated.” And in spite of this assertion motorists are buying PMS above the approved price and yet the government has not done anything to remedy the situation – instead they (government) said we should hold marketers responsible! This clearly falls under the first characteristic of a failed state as espoused by Worldpopulationreview.com. Another very clear Worldpopulationreview. com example is what is happening in the Eastern part of the country where despite threats and warnings the people have opted to obey the order of a non-state actor, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and stay home every Monday.

Even though the people do not like this, they have no choice because the government they voted into power to protect them has failed spectacularly in this regard.According to data compiled by Premium Times, terrorists killed at least 157 security personnel in Nigeria in the first six months of 2022 with the Police hardest hit with no less than 65 deaths.

Thus, if a state cannot even protect its own security forces, then how can it protect her citizens which is clearly the case in the country presently. Sadly, the bad guys no longer even fear the military which is why some state governors have publicly asked citizens to take up arms in order to defend themselves against the non-state actors. Their position has even been backed by members of the National Assembly, including Rep. Ado Doguwa (APC-Kano), who is the Majority Leader, and who told his colleagues in March: “With all sense of responsibility, I think Nigerians at this moment should be allowed to bear arms.

“Nigerians must be allowed to take arms in defence of their innocent souls and to defend their hard-earned resources and property.” Last year, the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), said it is the responsibility of every citizen to be alert amid the insecurity in Nigeria and asked them not to be “cowards!” “It is the responsibility of everybody to keep alert and to find safety when necessary. But we shouldn’t be cowards. “At times, the bandits will only come with about three rounds of ammunition, when they fire shots everybody runs. “In our younger days, we stand to fight any aggression coming for us.

“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competency and capabilities to defend themselves.” However, in true ‘Animal Farm’ fashion, the man making the above assertion does not joke with his own security moving around with military and DSS personnel. The choice is there for Nigerians to make – are we continuing the nightmare or trying our luck with a new party? Well February 2023 is just around the corner.

