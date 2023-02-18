Will the President’s broadcast assuage voters?

It is either that our leaders are not bothered or strongly believe that no matter the situation in the country, they will still get their way. If this is not the case, then the present state of the nation defies all logic (well I guess this applies to only sane climes!). Elections are just a week away, and yet, the dire situation of the country shows no sign of abating.

For close to five months now, the same citizens the politicians want to garner their votes are the same ones that have been spending hours in queues trying to get fuel. So far, this issue, which first manifested in October, has defied all attempts by the government to bring to an end. Repeatedly, we have been told of how many litres of PMS are being pushed out, and how many billions are in stock.

Yet, queues still persist all over the country. A direct fallout of this is that desperate users browbeaten by the situation have become numb to the government’s insistence that no price increase has been approved, and are ready to fork out any amount to get the product. This is why prices as high as N700 per litre in some parts of the country have been mentioned. Incidentally, this is happening despite the government’s claim that it is still subsidising the product. Ironically, subsidy was one of the weapons effectively used by the then opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to hound the Peoples Democratic Party.

APC stridently shouted that it was a scam and one of the ways the then ruling party was fleecing the country of billions of naira. As if this was not bad enough, in October the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele announced that some of the nation’s currency was going to be redesigned with the end of January as the deadline for the use of the old notes. One would have expected that everything would have been put in place in order to make the exercise as seamless as possible. Instead, it has been a tale of woe as millions, who complied with the directive and sent their money into their accounts, have been unable to withdraw anything tangible for their daily use.

This has led to unmitigated hardship for Nigerians who have now added banks as another place where they spend long hours struggling to get their own money with many leaving frustrated after a fruitless wait. There was a video that went viral recently of an elderly man weeping profusely lamenting that he was unable to eat or pay for his medication because he was unable to get any cash. Reports even surfaced of some parts of the country where the long forgotten trade by barter (used by our great grandfathers) has returned as people have no other option but to resort to this long left age-old custom in order for them to survive.

The reports, TV footage and social media posts of the problem have caught the attention of the wider world with the BBC, a few days ago, published a lengthy feature titled: “Nigeria’s naira shortage: Anger and chaos outside banks”, in which affected Nigerians not only vented their anger but the London-based news outlet highlighted some of the other woes of the nation for the whole world to read. For instance it wrote: “People here have long been used to the periodic bouts of fuel shortages leading to long lines of cars snaking from the petrol stations. But now long lines of frustrated, confused and angry people have become a common sight outside banks as the country builds up to a presidential election at the end of the month.” Some of the people spoken to in the article narrated their truly heart-breaking ordeals.

For example, 36-year-old Abraham Osundiran, while standing in one of two queues at a bank in Ikoyi in Lagos, said: “I have not eaten today. “I don’t have any cash. I’ve had to skip breakfast so I could come here, and I don’t know what I will eat for the rest of the day.” Also speaking with the BBC, Osarenoma Kolawole, 40, said: “They made us put all our money into our accounts, and now we can’t access it. It’s unbearable.” She works in telesales, but has not been able to access her salary since getting paid last week. “The last time I went to the shops, I had to buy eggs instead of fish – that really hurt me – not the food, but having to buy what I didn’t want to, just because the banks won’t let me get my money.”

This has been the same tale of woe from across the country and only God knows how badly it has affected the economy. One of the reasons adduced for the currency change was to try and nudge the country towards becoming a cashless society but like policy analyst and economist Dr Yemi Makinde argued: “The government has been trying to move the country into a cashless economy for ages.

Its intention is good, but it is just not feasible, the banking systems are not ready and Nigeria is just used to cash.” As things stand it is highly unbelievable that with such an important election looming the party in power would allow such a pathetic situation to fester.

How do they convince the voters to allow them to remain in office if this is what they will continue to face under their watch? Even before the twin whammy of no fuel and no money, Nigerians were already living under excruciating conditions with high inflation, unemployment and insecurity and yet for those in power it was business as usual without any noticeable attempt to reign in the problems. And now, the chicken has come home to roost with Nigerians heading to the polls next week to choose their next set of leaders and the choice is there for all of us to see.

It is, however, left to be seen what impact President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast on Thursday morning will have on swaying peoples’ minds. While acknowledging the pains the naira redesign policy has had on the citizens the president did, however, insist that it was the price we had to pay to ensure money did not play a big part in the election. He then offered a carrot in the form of allowing the N200 note to exist for the next 60 days while refusing to budge on the exit of the N500 and N1000 bills. Buhari also once again insisted that people should be free to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice and promised to provide enhanced security for the exercise. Next Saturday, the whole world will know how well Osundiran, Kolawole and the millions of other Nigerians who had been impacted by the naira and fuel scarcity have embraced the president’s broadcast when they troop out to cast their votes!

