Will we do the needful in 2023?

No one can beat his or her chest and honestly say that the nation we are living in now is a much better place than it was some six years ago when we went out in our droves to vote out the party in power then – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Perhaps their 16 years in power had made them become complacent, and taking the people for granted, or that after close to two decades of being served the same meal, people had grown tired of having the similar diet. Thus they wanted to try something different.

Whatever was the case, 15,424,921 or 53.96% of Nigerians opted to cast their votes to bring the then opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) into power. Of course, it is very easy to use statistics to compare administrations and come up with their various scorecards to judge which one is better. Thus using this yardstick, it is easy to say that six years ago, the naira exchanged for 190 to a US dollar (parallel market rates, which is what most people use), which meant that overall life was much better for millions of Nigerians as the cost of living was not so high.

But then, five years before their ouster in 2015, the exchange rate was still even better – it was N150 to a dollar, which meant that things were still cheaper in 2010 than it was by the time the PDP was ousted. Of course, we all know that presently the dollar exchanges for more than N500, which has sent prices skyrocketing and which according to the World Bank, is the reason why more than seven million more Nigerians have slipped below the poverty line – further reinforcing the claim of the country replacing India as the ‘poverty capital’ of the world.

Expectedly, the PDP is cashing in on this, using every opportunity to point out the failings of the APC in properly managing the economy, which has led to the sharp slide of the naira. At an event a fortnight ago, Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike asked his audi-ence if they knew what the exchange rate was now, pointing out that when they left, it was N190! Even the party’s Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus has often repeated this, which is in keeping with the function of an opposition party.

Sadly both men also failed to point out that when their party came into power in 1999 with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as head of government, the exchange rate was N43 to a dollar! So, even they were not able to keep the exchange rate in check so much that by the time they left N147 had climbed on it. Again one can point to the terrible state of insecurity across the land now as another failing of the present government, but have we forgotten so soon that Boko Haram insurgency grew under the PDP so much so that it forced the postponement of the 2015 elections by six weeks.

The first mass abduction of school children in the country, the 276 girls taken from Chibok Girls Secondary School in Borno State, took place under their watch in 2014. Sadly, while a sizable number have been rescued or escaped many are still with the insurgents seven years later.

Sadly, the scourge has continued, and in the first six months of this year alone, over 600 students have suffered the same fate as the Chibok girls. Again, using stats, the PDP can justifiably point to the current price of PMS, which is roughly N162 as being N17 higher than the N145 it was when they left power and yet there has been no corresponding improvement in the overall development of the country in terms of roads, hospitals and power for instance. But again, they will not also point out that during their 16-year grip of power, they increased the pump price of petrol a staggering 17 times, with the country still facing the same age old problems of poor infrastructure, which they had predicted as the reasons for the increases in the first instance.

Thus, what I am trying to point out is that what is clear is that it is we the people who are perhaps the greatest undoing for Nigeria as a nation as virtually all the governments that have been in power right from the military era have often left the citizens and nation worse than when they came into power. Of course while it is not humanly possible for every individual to have a hand in governance since during the military era that was left mainly to the men in uniform, while in a civilian dispensation, it is the politicians that pilot the ship of state. But while the military’s foray in governance is seen the world over as an aberration that appellation does not exist under democratic rule, since it is supposed to be government for the people by the people.

Unfortunately, why this may be true on paper, the reality for millions of Nigerians is totally different, as it appears once they are voted into office they clearly forget that they are in the exalted position courtesy of the people who put their trust and faith in them to improve their lot. Nonetheless, like I have pointed out earlier, not many Nigerians can beat their chests and say their conditions have improved very much as the nation enters its longest stretch of unbroken democratic rule since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999. Unfortunately, the mood by many of these Nigerians is not helped by the fact that while their lot has mainly headed south; the lot of their so-called political leaders have largely headed up north.

Thus, most of those enjoying the good things life has to offer like good feeding; quality education; cars and accommodation belong to the political class, while those they are meant to be ‘serving’ are the ones who do not have access to quality health care, education and accommodation.

In fact for them, even enjoying a decent meal is a mirage as captured by a video, which showed a sizable crowd queuing up at a Pentecostal church somewhere in Surulere in Lagos, waiting to be given food packs by the church! And I am sure this pathetic scene will be playing out in many other churches and mosques across the country – a clear indication that things are very tough for many Nigerians. Regrettably, from all indications, despite all the hardship and suffering across the land, one wonders if voters will still make the wrong choice come 2023!

