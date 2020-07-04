Will we ever get truly dedicated officials?

What transpired five days ago for thousands of drivers and commuters plying the every busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one that will live long in their memories for what they experienced all because fellow Nigerians in positions of authority never considered their wellbeing for one minute.

But what exactly happened on that day? It was on Monday, the first working day of the week that our officials deemed it fit to begin repairs on the Kara Bridge section of the highway following a multiple tanker fire that occurred on the bridge a week earlier. Of course, there is absolutely nothing wrong in repairing a bridge which had just suffered such damage – in fact the officials should have even been commended for responding so promptly because we all know the slow reaction of most government establishments. Conversely, what totally spoilt this effort was not only the fact that they decided to carry out the repairs on a Monday, but even more galling was that they did it without the courtesy of informing the public.

Incidentally, on Friday, June 26 government through the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Kayode Popoola had issued a release intimating the public that they would be shutting down that stretch of the nation’s busiest road for two days (Saturday and Sunday) in order to carry out integrity tests on the section that saw two oil tankers colliding and bursting into flames a week earlier. However, for reasons best known to them rather than commence the repairs later on Sunday which would have ensured that those going to work the following day would be able to do so without any stress they opted to delay the work.

But, in keeping to the tradition of Nigerian officials not considering the negative impact on the economy the lost man hours sitting in traffic will cause it was on the Monday that repairs were done. People spent hours in the traffic that be-came so bad that it stretched all the way from Berger on the outskirts of Lagos to the Third Mainland Bridge! Many commuters and drivers had harrowing tales of woe to tell of their nasty experience in the traffic, caused not because of another accident, but simply because those in authority refused to consider the wider impact of fixing the road during Monday rush hour, either because they did not believe their action would cause so much anguish or because they only thought of themselves which is often the case here in the country.

I still wonder why the art of constructing roads at night in order to minimise the inconvenience to commuters and drivers alike has totally ceased. After all back in the days, road construction was often done at night. I still remember vividly when Julius Berger was constructing the road leading into Apapa through the Ijora Causeway axis, it was mainly done at night.

They had these powerful spot lights that lit up the whole construction area so much so that even if a 10 kobo coin (they were still in existence then) dropped one could easily see it in the brightly lit environment. By doing this, they were able to reduce the inconvenience to the road users to the barest minimum. Unfortunately, this same attitude of many of our officials exists when it comes to signing contracts supposedly on behalf of the good of our commonwealth.

Rather than this being the case, a number of recent examples abound raising questions over where actually do the loyalty of our officials lie – themselves or the people they are meant to be serving? Nigeria is still currently battling hard to extricate itself from paying a staggering $9 billion fine awarded against in by a British court in a case of breach of contract with Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID), a little-known Irish engineering and project management company.

Actually, the award was made as far back as July 2015 by an arbitration panel sitting in London but due to the failure of our officials to take the case seriously the penalty ballooned to that staggering amount last year. Although Nigeria is fighting tooth and nail to stop the enforcement of what is easily one of the largest arbitration awards in human history, anyone familiar with the entire fiasco knows that we are fighting a tough battle. In the first instance, it is clearly unbelievable that Nigerian officials actually entered into a contract with the said company as far back as 2010 if not that those that signed the deal where either grossly incompetent or put personal interests ahead of the nation’s. Whatever is the real reason one decade later, Nigeria is still battling to find a way out of the apocalypse, which if not properly sorted out, would be a catastrophe for our international trade.

Incidentally, even if for reasons best known to those who signed the agreement we did enter into the deal, how comes no one felt it necessary to take it up when the matter came up for arbitration in 2015? Perhaps, had they waded in back then, we would not have found ourselves in a bind now. As if this was not bad enough, TheCable exposed another potential pitfall for the nation this time in the power sector. According to the online newspaper, in 2015 Nigeria concluded the Accugas deal in which the country agreed to pay Azura about $30 million monthly for power generated under the “take-or-pay” condition.

A good deal on paper, however, the major snag which was clear to those signing the deal was the fact that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) lacked the capacity to take all the power to be produced by Azura on the national grid! On top of that, Nigeria agreed to pay Azura $1.2 billion as compensation if we decide to terminate the contract for whatever reason. According to TheCable: “Another sticky deal, from the bunch of suicidal power agreements, is the gas supply agreement (GSA) between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Ltd and Accugas Ltd. “Under the deal, we must pay Accugas over $10 million monthly for supply gas to the Calabar Electricity Generation Company (CEGC) Ltd, owned by NDPHC. It is a take-or-pay agreement — so we must pay whether or not Calabar takes the gas.

Unfortunately, Calabar cannot take all the gas because when it produces power, TCN does not have the capacity to take it on the grid! Those who signed the agreement knew this lack of capacity before committing Nigeria to it. Who did this to our country?” Yes, that is the million no trillion naira question – why do our officials do this to us? The simple answer must be because they do not consider the good of the commonwealth but only their positions and what personal benefit it can generate for them. Only God knows how many of such dastardly contracts have been signed by such unscrupulous officials and are just waiting to come to light in the future?

