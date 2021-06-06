Sports

Williams knocked out of French Open

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Serena Williams is out of the French Open after a shock 6-3 7-5 defeat by 21-year-old Elena Rybakina.
In an absorbing match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was outmuscled by the Kazakh, who will now seek to take advantage of an open women’s draw, reports the BBC.
The American tried to lift her level but instead became the latest top-10 seed to depart the women’s singles.
Her next chance to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles comes at Wimbledon from June 28.
Williams’ wait goes on

Williams, 39, has not won a Grand Slam title since the Australian Open in 2017 and with seeds tumbling throughout this French Open, the draw seemed to be opening up for her.
Indeed, her victory over compatriot Danielle Collins on Friday was impressive and she seemed to be getting better as the tournament progressed.
However, on the day her contemporary Roger Federer pulled out of Roland Garros to take care of his body before Wimbledon, it felt like a changing of the guard on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Serena Williams managed only two aces against Elena Rybakina – her lowest of the tournament
Williams never got to grips with Rybakina’s ferocious strokes – she did not win a point on the Kazakh’s serve until the third game and that was from a double fault.
She briefly raised her level at the start of set two to pin back her opponent but unforced errors crept back and Rybakina seized control.
It is rare to see Williams given the run-around by power-hitting, a trait in the women’s game that her 15 years of supremacy established.
But, with the array of talent emerging, doubts grow about how long Williams can compete at the highest level and if she will ever attain the Grand Slam record.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Spurs fire Mourinho after 17 months in charge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.   The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs Manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.   They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were […]
Sports

Man Utd-Liverpool kick-off delayed as home fans protest against owners

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United’s home game against Liverpool was delayed after about 200 fans broke into their Old Trafford stadium to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club. The game was set to kick off at 16:30 BST but was put back on safety grounds, reports the BBC. United fans got on to the […]
Sports

Lille President: Napoli move best for Osimhen’s career

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Lille president Gerrard Lopez strogly believe Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen willbecome a huge success at Napoli as the two clubs near finalizing transfer for the striker.   Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is banking on his good relationship with Lopez to secure the signing of the highly-rated Nigerian star ahead of next season and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica