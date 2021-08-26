Sports

Willian in talks over Arsenal exit, says Arteta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal’s Brazil winger Willian is in talks over a potential exit from the Premier League club, manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday, adding that more transfer moves were a possibility before the window closes next week.

Willian has struggled for form since arriving at Arsenal from Chelsea last year and has been linked with a transfer to Corinthians in his native Brazil by British media.

“We are having some conversations with him and the agent. We’re evaluating the position we’re in,” Arteta told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s league clash at Manchester City.

Arsenal have been among the league’s biggest spenders in the close season, adding Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

Arteta, however, said the north London club could strengthen further before the window closes on Tuesday.

“We’ve already done a lot of things. Ins and outs… I think it’s 16, 17 deals in total, with some renewals,” Arteta said. “There are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some question marks and deals that can happen.”

Arsenal lost their opening two league games to promoted Brentford and European champions Chelsea, but beat West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the League Cup second round on Wednesday, despite missing several players due to injury and Covid-19.

Arteta confirmed that White and goalkeeper Alex Runarsson would miss the City match because they had still not recovered from coronavirus and that he had a few other injury concerns.

“(Bukayo Saka) was limping after the (West Brom) match. We’ll see how that knee reacts but he had a knock,” Arteta said, adding that Brazil defender Gabriel was inching closer to a return and had begun training with the team.

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Australian Open: Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka

Posted on Author Reporter

  Serena Williams broke down in tears before cutting short her post-match news conference after losing 6-3 6-4 to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. The defeat ended Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, reports Reuters. “It was a big error day for me today,” the 39-year-old told reporters […]
Sports

Over 250 athletes across Africa set for MoC Relays

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as organisers announce Paga as lead sponsor   The stage is set for qualification attempts for the Men’s 4x100m and the mixed 4x400m at the Paga/MoC Relays holding on Sunday, June 27th at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.   With the women’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams already qualified for the Tokyo […]

Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala
Sports

IFFHS names Oshoala best African Woman Player of the Decade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

International Federation of Football History and Statistics has named Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala the best African Woman player of the decade.   The Barcelona forward was crowned as the best female footballer from the continent between the years 2011 to 2020.   For the national team, between 2011-2020, Oshoala won three African women’s championships […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica