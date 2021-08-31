Sports

Willian ‘sorry’ as Arsenal spell ends

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Willian has apologised to Arsenal fans for a disappointing spell at the club as he rejoins Corinthians.

The Brazil midfielder completed a move back to his home country after Arsenal terminated his contract on Monday, reports the BBC.

“All my career I have done everything to be the best I can be – I always want to win and I find it hard to accept not doing so,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen for me at Arsenal and I am sorry about that.”

Willian arrived on a free transfer in August 2020 after leaving Chelsea, signing a three-year deal reportedly worth more than £200,000 a week.

However, the 70-time Brazil international hit back at critics who he felt had claimed his move to Arsenal had been driven by “financial reasons”.

“Unfortunately things on the pitch didn’t go the way we had all planned and hoped – I received a lot of criticism, especially from some members of the press, [suggesting] that I had come here for financial reasons,” added Willian, who scored one goal in 25 league appearances for Arsenal last season.

“I hope with my actions today [I] explain [that] to those people and they now understand that was not the case.

“I hope it teaches some people that they should not be so quick to pass judgement and create bad environments to make themselves important, even though I accept that’s part of the game.”

The midfielder, capped 70 times by Brazil, had not featured for the club this season. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said before Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City that he “didn’t know” why Willian’s time at the club had not been more successful.

Willian – who won five trophies, including two Premier League titles, during his seven-year spell at Chelsea – returns to his home country to join Corinthians, where he began his career before leaving for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nigerian football suffers because politicians run it, says Makinwa

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Ayodele Makinwa, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that many Nigerian players are struggling in Europe because they are not professional enough in their way of life. How has it been life after football? It has been a long time. Time after football has been interesting but not too different because I still remain part […]
Sports

Champions League: Man United drop Cavani ahead PSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

New recruit, Edinson Cavani, will not feature against his former club, PSG as Manchester United left him behind along with under fire skipper, Harry Maguire. Cavani was initially anticipated as likely to make his debut with Manchester United in the Champions League clash with PSG in Paris. But the 33-year-old did not travel to the […]
Sports

Revived National Principals Cup back to stay – Dare

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, at the weekend declared that the revived National Principals Cup has come to stay this time to boost the development of football in Nigeria. The competition is a developmental grassroots event for all secondary schools in the country. Dare was speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the Principals Cup […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica