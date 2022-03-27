Faith

Wilson Badejo Foundation repositions, appoints Emokpae Chairman

Corporate strategist, theologian and development economist, Dr. Osaren Emokpae, has been appointed chairman of the Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF), with Mr. Femi Badejo as Vice Chairman and Miss Oreoluwa Badejo as Director. The appointments followed the transition of the founding Chairman, Rev. (Dr.) Wilson Badejo and Vice Chairman, Rev. (Mrs.) Yinka Badejo.

A statement from the foundation revealed that the appointments were unanimously adopted by the board at a meeting earlier chaired by Elder Segun Olusanya. Emokpae, founder of EDJOHN School of Management, Chairs several organisations, including LAPO NGO, Havilah Group, Mindshare Group and Concorde Security.

 

He is also a fellow of Institute of Marketing, Fellow of APCON, Fellow of Management Consultants and has two doctoral degrees in Philosophy and Organisational Resilience, the statement further contained.

 

The Alumnus of Oxford University, Cranfied University, Hertfordshire University and University of Lagos, is said by the foundation to be bringing his wealth of experience, expertise, goodwill and social equity to lead the new Board of WBF.

 

Emokpae in his address stated that to immortalise the visioner/former chairman Rev. (Dr.) Badejo and vice chairman Rev. (Mrs.) Badejo, the foundation was to be totally restructured with institutions and processes to enhance robust corporate governance in fulfilling its mandate to make significant contributions in reducing poverty in Nigeria.

 

