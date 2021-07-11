Sports Top Stories

Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic beats Berrettini for 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 men’s Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of a passionate and vocal 15,000 crowd on Centre Court, reports the BBC.

Seventh seed Berrettini, 25, received loud backing but could not maintain his advantage in his first major final.

Top seed Djokovic has now won all three Grand Slam men’s titles in 2021.

Having already claimed the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic is the fifth man in history – and only the second in the Open era after Rod Laver in 1969 – to win the first three majors of the season.

And with Djokovic retaining his crown at the All England Club, he has moved a step closer to becoming the second player to achieve a ‘Golden Slam’.

Only Germany’s Steffi Graf in 1988 has ever won all four majors and the Olympics in a calendar year.

Reporter

