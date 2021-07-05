Sports

Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from q’finals onwards

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday.
Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend’s finals were to rise to 100% on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court, reports Reuters.
After a successful opening week, the Championships have now been given permission to operate at full capacity from Tuesday’s women’s quarter-finals onwards on Centre Court and No.1 Court.
Wimbledon is being used as a pilot event for the safe return of crowds as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.
It will mark the first time outdoor stadiums will be at full capacity at a sporting event in Britain since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the country in March 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sanwo-Olu backs FC Robo Queens for NWFL Premiership Super 6 glory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has extended financial support to the State’s only representative, FC Robo Queens, at the ongoing Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) Super 6.   The Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar disclosed in interview during the halftime break of the match between FC Robo Queens and Sunshine Queens, […]
Sports

No wholesale change in Eaglets as team opens camp

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo has said there will not be a wholesale change to his team as they prepare to open camp ahead of the CAF-20 African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Morocco in March.   Golden Eaglets struggled at the WAFU B U-17 competition held in Lome, Togo earlier in the […]
Sports

Champions League: Rashford pounces late to set United on winning start against PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marcus Rashford repeated his late heroics against Paris St-Germain with a superb winner as Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with a fine win at the home of last season’s beaten finalists. Rashford’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a famous victory at the Parc des Princes 18 months ago and the England striker was again […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica