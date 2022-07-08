Sports

Wimbledon Trailblazer Jabeur: ‘Coming for the title’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Ons Jabeur said that the seeds of her history-making charge to the Wimbledon final were sown 12 months ago when she told her coaching team: “I’m coming back for the title.”

Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when she beat close friend Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinals.

She will face Russian-born Elena Rybakina, now representing Kazakhstan, for the title on Saturday.

Twelve months ago, Jabeur, 27, made the quarterfinals for the first time, losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

But on the way she knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams, 2017 winner Garbine Muguruza, as well as current No 1 Iga Swiatek.

Having never previously got past the second round at the All England Club, that run gave her the taste for more.

“Not to lie to you, the dream kind of started last year when I enjoyed playing here, enjoyed the crowd,” said the world No 2.

“I didn’t play so many Wimbledons before. Usually it was the first and second round. It’s tricky on grass but I knew I was playing good on grass because of my game and everything.

“Melanie (Maillard), my mental coach, reminded me when I lost in the quarterfinals I told her like, ‘I’m coming back next year for the title’.”

  • ‘One step away’ –

Maillard did not need convincing.

“She was like, ‘You will’. She knows that if I put something in my mind, I do it. I’m one step away from achieving it,” said Jabeur. “I hope it’s going to happen.”

Jabeur coasted through the first four rounds at Wimbledon this year before needing three sets to defeat Marie Bouzkova and then three more to see off Maria.

Her run to the final came after a dispiriting first-round exit at the French Open in May.

Jabeur had been one of the favourites for the title in Paris having won the Madrid clay court title followed by a runners-up spot finish to Swiatek in Rome.

But a quick reset after her disappointment in the French capital put her back on course.

“I have a great team behind me. Even though sometimes – I’m not going to lie to you – I maybe thought I was never going to make it or never going to make a Grand Slam title or a Grand Slam final,” said Jabeur.

“I had to remind myself why did I start playing tennis, what kind of joy that tennis brings to me. As soon as I remind myself that, I get pumped, motivated to go.”

Russian and Belarusian players are banned from this year’s tournament following the invasion of Ukraine.

But there will be a Russian presence in the final after Rybakina, playing in her first Slam final, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.

“I’m really happy representing Kazakhstan. They believed in me. There is no more question about how I feel,” said the 23-year-old.

“It’s already a long time my journey as a Kazakh player. I played Olympics, Fed Cup.”

Rybakina had never got past the quarterfinals of a Slam before this year’s Wimbledon.

But the grass courts of Wimbledon are the perfect platform for her game.

She has fired 49 aces so far and boasts the second-fastest serve in the women’s tournament at 122 miles (196 kilometres) per hour.

Saturday’s match throws up a radically different clash of tennis styles – Jabeur’s slice and change of rhythm facing down Rybakina’s raw power.

There could also a sharp contrast in celebration.

“She’s not someone who screams a lot every point. I respect that about her,” said Jabeur.

“I know she’s a very shy person even outside the court. Maybe I’ll be the one screaming on Saturday.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Red-hot Iheanacho vows to improve

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is not ready to slow as he promised to work hard to sustain his newfound form. The forward scored a hat trick to help Leicester City demolish Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday which took his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season. However, Iheanacho hopes to score more […]
Sports

Lobi Stars players lack tactical discipline, says coach Baba-Ganaru

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The new Coach of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, Mohammed Babaganaru speaks to Cephas Iorhemen about his plans to lift the club from the relegation zone and other issues, You have taken the risk to coach Lobi Stars FC at a time the team is battling relegation, what assurance are you giving fans that the […]
Sports

HiFL 2021 quarterfinals: UNN Lions win, UNILAG Marines draw first leg

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Quarter-final games in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) kicked off to an interesting start with games across four centres in the country. In Lagos, the UNILAG Marines played a goalless draw with the AAUA Luminaries from Akungba. The game which was played at the Lagos State University Sports Complex lived up to its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica