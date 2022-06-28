Sports

Wimbledon: World number two Ons Jabeur breezes into round two

Posted on

World number two Ons Jabeur breezed into the second round at Wimbledon with a straight sets victory against Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund. The Tunisian third seed beat her opponent 6-1 6-3 to make the ideal start to the championships. Jabeur had withdrawn from the Eastbourne International prior to Wimbledon with a knee injury. But she showed no sign of struggling with the issue as she took just 53 minutes to secure the win. Jabeur, who rose to a careerhigh second in the world rankings o n Monday, reached t h e quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, seeing off Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza before falling to world number one Iga Swiatek. She comes into this tournament in strong form, having won the German Open earlier this month. “It is a great start for me and I want to go as far as I can in this tournament,” Jabeur, 27, said. “Today I achieved my highest ranking. It is really amazing to be here, back in Wimbledon on one of the surfaces I really like. “One of the reasons I love to play here is the crowd. No matter what the ranking is they always support me. “Last time I was here everyone was cheering for Venus [Williams] but by the end they were cheering for me a little bit.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

