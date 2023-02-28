Sports

Win over Motema Pembe excites Rivers Utd, Acquah

With their win against Motema Pembe of DR Congo, Rivers United are already looking beyond the group stage of the CAF Confederation, describing the victory as a milestone.

 

Despite playing with a man down for most part of the game, Paul Acquah’s 53rd-minute goal handed the Nigeria champions 1-0 away win at the Estádio 11 de Novembro stadium in Talatona (near Luanda), Angola, the adopted home of Motema Pembe..

After scoring the only goal of the game, Acquah expressed his excitement about the goal while looking beyond the group stage as they are currently top of the table.

“I am happy about the goal that I scored and I thanked God for scoring the goal and winning the game for my team,” he said. “I think everyone is working hard for the team.”

The Ghanaian winger found the net from a rebound in the 52nd minute after his initial header was blocked by the keeper in a match that saw Ebube Duru’s dismissal for a second yellow card with three minutes before half time, giving Coach Stanley Eguma a valuable win.

