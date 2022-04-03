Wind storm causes power outage at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has attributed the power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport; Lagos to the heavy rain which it said came with very fierce winds and storms.

There was a temporary power outage at the nation’s gateway at about 2315hours on Friday April 1. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Faithful Hope-Ivbazea, who made this known in a statement, said the natural occurrence affected one of its feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

She disclosed that FAAN engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem. Normalcy, she said, had since been restored in the affected area.

She said: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 2315hours on Friday, April 1, 2021.

“The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain,which came with very fierce winds and storms, a natural occurrence, affected one of our feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport”.

“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem. Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area.”

