Windfall as NAMA raises air controllers’ allowances, approves promotions

The negotiation committee was set up by the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to look into the precarious situation of Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), the Managing Director of the Agency; Capt. Fola Akinkuotu has approved an increase in the allowances of the workers. The air traffic controllers had in November last year threatened to shut the airspace following a series of deaths involving two ATC that slumped and died on duty.

Their deaths infuriated the ATC leadership, forcing them to embark on threehour flow control for two days, beginning from November 23 to 24, 2021 from 06:00UTC to 09:00UTC to register their displeasure over the current working environment of operatives. ‘Flow control’ is a traffic flow management technique used in order to regulate the rate at which aircraft enter congested resources such as airport airspace to a level no greater than the resource can accept.

The workers, under the aegis of the National Association of Air Traffic Controllers (NATCA), in a statement issued after an emergency meeting following the latest deaths, lamented that ATCs have lost nine of their colleagues in two years following the reluctance of the NAMA to address the glaring challenges they were facing. Concerned about the situation, Akinkuotu called for the setting up of a negotiation committee to submit an interim report on recommendations reached to allow for immediate implementation as a stop-gap measure pending the submission of their complete report.

The committee accordingly submitted an interim report to the Managing Director on December 17, 2021. On receipt of the report, Capt. Akinkuotu requested two working days during which he and his management team looked into it for consideration and implementation.

The MD and his management team subsequently met on December 21 and 22, 2021 and on the strength of the interim report, considered and approved ATCs deployed from other departments are to be placed on grade level (GL 12) effective from the date of their ratings with immediate effect. Other ATCOs that recently acquired their A &B ratings are to be promoted to GL.10 with immediate effect from the date of their ratings while awaiting the release of the ATC Scheme of Service which will among other things secure their advancement to GL 12. The annual aeromedical allowance for air traffic controllers has been increased from N200, 000 to N500, 000 with effect from this month. Monthly remuneration of ATCs, who are on contract, has been increased from the present N400, 000 to N580, 000 resulting from the inclusion of the A&B rating allowance, also with effect from this month.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...