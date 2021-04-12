Metro & Crime

Windstorm destroys 241 buildings, farm produce in Benue community

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Windstorm at the weekend wreaked havoc on Epaegbo community in Otukpa, headquarters of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

The wind destroyed houses and farm produce said to be worth millions of naira. Reports said the wind was accompanied by a thunderstorm.

 

New Telegraph learnt that several houses and economic trees were deday    stroyed.

 

The local government Chairman, Mrs. Amina Audu, who visited the scenes of the destruction for an on-the-spot-assessment, expressed sadness over the massive destruction of property. Residents said that more than 241 buildings were affected, 112 structures in Ekeh Ward, 81 buildings in Olaidu, Ojigo Ward and 40 in Ipeilo.

 

Audu appealed to both the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the  aid of the victims. She was on the visit with the Deputy Leader  Okpokwu Legislative Council and other dignitaries.

