Sports

Wingless Eagles fumble in Lagos

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…lose 1-0 to CAR

Super Eagles were condemned to a 1-0 home defeat by the Central African Republic in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Thursday. The three-time African champions were lackluster for the most part of the evening as they couldn’t break their visitors’ defence at Teslim Balogun Stadium were made to pay for it in the 90th minute, through Karl Namnganda’s strike. The Central African Republic were solid and more coordinated at the back, and they got the reward for their tenacity as they took advantage of a miscalculation between William Troost- Ekong and Leon Balogun, which left Namnganda to fire his shot past a helpless goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Following the lack of cutting edge in the first half, Gernot Rohr decided to make a tactical change with Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi replacing Iheanacho immediately after the break. It was Awoniyi’s maiden outing for the Super Eagles and he came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute after Osimhen’s shot struck the post but his effort was off target.

Despite the dropped points in Lagos, Gernot Rohr’s men remain at the top of Group C with six points after three games while the Central African Republic moved up to the third spot with four points from the same number of games. Earlier on Thursday, Cape Verde Islands fought back from behind to defeat Liberia 2-1 at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra. They are level on four points with CAR while Liberia dropped to the bottom with three points. Nigeria will continue their journey to Qatar 2022 with a trip to Douala for their return fixture against the Central African Republic on Sunday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Sane spends more than £450,000 to build hospital in Senegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool star, Sadio Mane has spent more than £450,000 (about N222,750,000) to help fund the building of a hospital in his home village of Bambaly in Senegal. Mane has frequently funded infrastructure projects in the village, previously helping to construct a secondary school and having a supermarket named after him. The winger frequently travels back to his […]
Sports

Italy into Euro 2020 final with penalty shootout win over Spain

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach the Euro 2020 final after an enthralling semi-final at a noisy Wembley. After Alvaro Morata’s penalty was saved, Jorginho strolled up to score and set up a final with either England or Denmark in London on Sunday. Federico Chiesa looked as if he had sent Italy – […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Belgium are top seeds for UEFA preliminary qualification draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  As excitement mounts ahead of the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that is due to take place on 7 December at as a virtual event in Zurich, Belgium were confirmed as the top-seeded team in Pot 1 following the publication of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. The Red Devils will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica