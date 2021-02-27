Wini dedicates movie to Gov. Bello, Tinubu, others

Nollywood Actress Wini Lazarus has dedicated her latest movie, “My Body, My Pride” to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Wini said Bello was deserving of the award because his government recognises women by bestowing different political appointments to them in his state. Recalling when she set her eyes on the script early last year, Wini said that the various activities of Governor Bello shows they both share the same school of thought.

Speaking on the similarities, she said her movie is centred on the marriage institution and factors that strengthen the home, adding that Governor Bello is equally toeing same line by empowering women via job provision and appointing a large number in various positions in his state, , thereby financially equipping them to support their families, which also translates to building enduring homes and a healthy nation at large. Aside Bello, Wini explained that her new project is also dedicated to Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and Dr. Felix King Eiremiokhae, for using their respective Foundations in uplifting various home front by contributing their lots to women and widows via their foundation.

She said their immense contributiions to some less privileged individuals has enabled them to aspire and live their dreams. The film also recognises the former first lady of Lagos State, Senator Oluremi Tinubu whose New Era Foundation also has similarities with Wini’s pet project, ‘ building the future’ for senior secondary school students in Nigeria, as she also commend all the beautiful Nigerians who has one way or the other uplifted the home and families. Speaking on her movie, Wini said: “It is a beautiful family story, about a couple who chose not to give up amid series of matrimonial cobwebs. The story teaches married couple how to live their lives. “Although it is not my first movie, but this movie takes me a step further from acting.”

She described the entire scenario in the film as very interesting. “Marriage is a journey,” Wni continued, “characterise by several components that makes it admirable, enduring, a fun place to be and a home devoid of all regrettable elements. It is a place behind the curtains of courtship. That is why it is called a home. Most people bask in the euphoria of dating and weddings instead of building a home. They refuse to see the inner content of marriage. That is what is destroying most homes today which has resulted in a high level of divorce and separation, most of which is destroying the society and nations at large.

