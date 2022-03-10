Winner emerges in 9mobile Future CEO Initiative

Sixteen-year-old Jane-Frances Okorie has won the maiden edition of the 9mobile FutureCEO speech competition. Okorie, a Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College student, Igbogbo, Ikorodu defeated nine other finalists in a keenly contested speech battle held at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School, Maryland, Lagos. Over 50 students from secondary schools within the Lagos State Education District 2, comprising Ikorodu, Kosofe and Shomolu local government councils, participated in the competition. The 9mobile FutureCEO is an initiative aimed at inspiring future leaders by stirring up their interest in business and leadership.

The initiative also affords promising future leaders an opportunity to walk in the shoes of senior business leaders. Commending the finalists, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, commended the participants for their courage, efforts, and hard work. She said: “You have all demonstrated sound intellectual prowess and excellence in your presentations. This is proof that you are future leaders who are determined to achieve their dreams. 9mobile is proud of you, and we hope that you remain confident in your ability to take up new tasks ahead.”

Reiterating 9mobile’s commitment to promoting education, Ado stated that the 9mobile Future CEO initiative would help build students’ leadership capacity for the future. “To be a good business leader requires much hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. I, therefore, urge you to be focused and determined in whatever you do in life,” she added.

