Education

Winner of 2022 mPulse Spelling Bee to act as one-day MTN CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kayode Olanrewaju The 2022 edition of the mPulse Spelling Bee Competition, organised by the telecommunication provider, MTN Nigeria, has come and gone, and the winner of the contest will not forget the competition in a hurry. The competition, which entered its third edition this year, and aimed at promoting literacy, sharpen students’ comprehension, and improve the vocabulary of the children, according to the organisers, would be in a hybrid format – the first two rounds will be held on the mPulse website, while the grand finale will take place in Lagos on November 19, this year. Announcing the winner, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, who also spoke on this  year’s edition of the competition, said that the mPulse Spelling Bee is designed to help students expand their vocabulary, engage in healthy competition and provide relevant resources to maximise their potential. “We remain committed to providing more enabling platforms for youth education and empowerment in our communities, and we are optimistic that this edition will keep our kids goal-oriented, competitive, and resilient to conquer challenges,” he noted. He recalled that the maiden edition of the competition was won by Snow George, and received N2 million scholarship, a laptop, smartphone and mPulse goody bag, while her school, Starville School, Abuja, received ICT devices and the top 20 finalists also went home with over N4 million cash and other prizes. In the 2021 edition, 13-yearold Akinyele Ademoyegun of Kaydel Comprehensive College, Ikorodu, Lagos emerged as the champion, and over N7 million in cash and prizes, including smartphones and laptops were won by the top 20 spellers. Akinyele’s school, Kaydel Comprehensive College, the organisers noted, received state-of-the-art ICT devices, while his English teacher also received the sum of N350,000 cash and a laptop. “This year’s edition of the competition will reward the top 20 spellers with over N8 million cash prizes, laptops, smartphones, and other prizes for student winners and their teachers. The spelling bee champion’s school will be rewarded with the state-of-the-art ICT devices, while also winning the opportunity to become MTN Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for one day. The competition is open to students between the ages of nine and 15, who are expected to register for participation at the mPulse website or on the mPulse plan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NECO postpones National Common Entrance Examination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Daniel Atori, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from April 23 to May 7, 2022. According to Council’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity […]
Education

Reopening: FG gives school owners July 29 deadline to meet guidelines

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following on-going efforts to consider reopening of schools in the face if the increasing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Federal Government has directed school owners to meet some specific guidelines and submit self-assessment reports on or before July 29. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the directive on Friday in Abuja, […]
Education

Govt urged to tackle ‘learning poverty’ with NewGlobe methodology

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A call has gone to the government at all levels, as the country approaches election period, to evolve innovative education solutions to tackle the urgent challenges of learning poverty confronting the nation.   The call was made by the NewGlobe Nigeria General Managing Director, Omowale David-Ashiru on the heels of the report of an independent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica