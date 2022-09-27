Winner of 2022 mPulse Spelling Bee to act as one-day MTN CEO

Kayode Olanrewaju The 2022 edition of the mPulse Spelling Bee Competition, organised by the telecommunication provider, MTN Nigeria, has come and gone, and the winner of the contest will not forget the competition in a hurry. The competition, which entered its third edition this year, and aimed at promoting literacy, sharpen students’ comprehension, and improve the vocabulary of the children, according to the organisers, would be in a hybrid format – the first two rounds will be held on the mPulse website, while the grand finale will take place in Lagos on November 19, this year. Announcing the winner, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, who also spoke on this year’s edition of the competition, said that the mPulse Spelling Bee is designed to help students expand their vocabulary, engage in healthy competition and provide relevant resources to maximise their potential. “We remain committed to providing more enabling platforms for youth education and empowerment in our communities, and we are optimistic that this edition will keep our kids goal-oriented, competitive, and resilient to conquer challenges,” he noted. He recalled that the maiden edition of the competition was won by Snow George, and received N2 million scholarship, a laptop, smartphone and mPulse goody bag, while her school, Starville School, Abuja, received ICT devices and the top 20 finalists also went home with over N4 million cash and other prizes. In the 2021 edition, 13-yearold Akinyele Ademoyegun of Kaydel Comprehensive College, Ikorodu, Lagos emerged as the champion, and over N7 million in cash and prizes, including smartphones and laptops were won by the top 20 spellers. Akinyele’s school, Kaydel Comprehensive College, the organisers noted, received state-of-the-art ICT devices, while his English teacher also received the sum of N350,000 cash and a laptop. “This year’s edition of the competition will reward the top 20 spellers with over N8 million cash prizes, laptops, smartphones, and other prizes for student winners and their teachers. The spelling bee champion’s school will be rewarded with the state-of-the-art ICT devices, while also winning the opportunity to become MTN Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for one day. The competition is open to students between the ages of nine and 15, who are expected to register for participation at the mPulse website or on the mPulse plan.

