Winner of Caleb Varsity NIDP contest gets N1m star prize

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The maiden edition of the Caleb University National Intelligence Development Project (NIDP), organised by Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, has come and gone, but the winners as well as the participating schools are still savouring their overall performance in the competition.

 

At the end of the education fiesta, African Church Model College, Ifako-Ijaiye emerged the overall winners, and smiled home with N1 million star prize. In the competition, which took place at the institution’s Multipurpose Hall, Barachel College, which came second, went home with N250,000; while Baptist Academy, the second runners up received N150,000, and Dansol High School that emerged in the fourth position got N100,000, among numerous participants.

 

About 700 students from 40 secondary schools attended the event, tagged Caleb University Career Expo and Debate competition, instituted by the private university to promote scholarship and leadership quality among secondary school students.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens Ibie, in his remarks, lauded the Founder and Visitor of the university, Dr. Oladega Adebogun for the competition, even as he praised the students and their schools for setting the tone for what turned out to be a huge success.

According to the organisers, the students, who displayed leadership and character qualities during the competition, also marshalled their points persuasively, with clear evidence of intensive research, credibility of evidence, well-structured presentation, strategically placed arguments, logical ordering and excellent delivery, while they eloquently spoke for and against the motion: “COVID-19 – A Blessing or a Burden.”

 

With the theme: “Stand Out,” the National Intelligence Development Project (NIDP), is the brain child of Caleb University with Zenith Bank Plc; Stanbic IBTC Bank; Eco Bank Plc; UBA Plc; De Millers Farms; Fan Milk of Nigeria Plc (FMN PLC); Golden Penny Foods; Rite Foods; Checkers Africa Limited and Imota Local Government, the university’s host community, as sponsors.

 

At the Career Expo segment of the event, the guest speaker, Dr. Temitope Fasoranti, the Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc, who represented by the Group Head, Retail Banking, Mr. Emmanuel Oladimeji, admonished the students to shun all forms of social vices, and ultimately ensure they carefully choose the appropriate career path as they make their studies a “non-negotiable priority

 

