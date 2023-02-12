Winner of N2m Mega Millions Naija Platform emerges

The latest winner of one of the international lotteries on MegaMillions Naija Platform, Oluseyi Lasisi has been handed his N2m winning cheque. He won from the EuroJackpot draw held on Friday, 3 February. To win, a participant’s single ticket matched four of the five primary numbers—1, 7, 17, 14, and 50 as well as two-euro numbers 2, 10, Mr. Okwy Okeke, Managing Director, explained. He said the system was automated and winners emerge from getting a set of numbers correct from a pool of numbers. The payment is made directly to the winner’s wallet. Mohammed Adekunle who represented Oluseyi was delighted at winning the prize. He said: “N2m is not small money with the current situation of things now. I am happy that people are winning and the company is paying. I will start playing by myself and I ask others to play too.” The Compliance Officer Emmanuel Moemeke, said: “I can confirm that the lottery is real.” EuroJackpot is a transactional lottery from Europe launched in March 2012, and the lottery is played in over 20 countries around the world. Eurojackpot is drawn only on Tuesdays and Fridays, and its jackpot is currently N10.9 billion. Eurojackpot is one of the international lotteries Nigerians can play and win in Nigeria with the help of MegaMillions Naija.

