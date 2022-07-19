Winners and losers of Osun governorship election

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to celebrate its victory in the Osun State governorship election and the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect, there are a number of winners and losers of the contest and they are not hard to identify. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Despite being out of governance in Osun State since 2010, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to show that is are a party to beat in the state. And with the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Governor- elect of the state, the party has shown that it still has the structure to win elections in the state.

With this victory, the party is now convinced more than ever that the 2023 dream of reclaiming power at the national level is possible. And from the excitement and jubilations coming from the party’s faithful, they seem prepared for the general election.

Winners

Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke, who came into political relevance when he was elected to replace his elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, in the Senate at the demise of the man who served as the first civilian governor of Osun in the aborted Third Republic, is described as a child of destiny by many of his followers in Osun State.

His political stock since his election into the Senate in 2017 has continued to rise, having been the PDP governorship candidate in the 2018 election, which he lost to the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola after a runoff election.

But Adeleke seems to have proved his claim that his mandate was stolen in 2018 with his victory at last weekend’s poll. He has promised to invest in agriculture to empower unemployed youth, while education would be more flexible to enable pupils to learn vocation alongside formal education.

Rauf Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior made bold his stand that he was not in support of the government of Oyetola by staying away from the governorship contest.

The former governor has paid his party and political godfather, Bola Tinubu, who sidelined him during the governorship grad rally of the ruling party in the state in their own coin.

Although the victory may not have directly impacted Aregbesola, the minister’s doggedness, bravery and tenacity played a significant difference in the emergence of the PDP candidate at the poll.

He has indeed shown APC that he is a hard nut to crack for both the supposed cabal and some interests within the party in the state.

Bukola Saraki

The former Senate President is one of the winners of the Osun State governorship election. Saraki was one of the PDP stakeholders that believed and trusted in the ability of Senator Adeleke to win and the state for the party.

And through the governorship exercise, Saraki was in Ede to support the Governorelect.

Douye Diri

When Governor Diri was appointed chairman of the campaign council, he made a promise to deliver the state to PDP. And true to his word, the party has reclaimed another South-West state from APC following the defeat of the ruling party in Oyo State in 2019.

Davido

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is one of the winners of the exercise. He played a greater role in the emergence of his uncle as the next governor of Osun State.

He moved to Osun State to campaign for his uncle and his presence was believed to have played a role in convincing many youths to come out and vote during the election.

Losers

Adegboyega Oyetola

Governor Oyetola is one of the biggest losers of the recent governorship election in the state. The governor has joined the league of former governors in the state that failed to win re-election.

Before his emergence as the APC candidate in 2018, the race to pick the ticket was rough, given the way some strong political forces opposed his emergence.

But against all odds and with the support of some bigwigs from within and outside Osun APC, he won the ticket and the main election, although after a run-off.

Having served for eight years as the Chief of Staff in the administration of his predecessor, some of the issues that plagued the tenure of his predecessors, like payment of modulated salaries, pensions and some controversial educational policies, were dealt with, drawing applause from his supporters. But his inability to win re-election may affect the performance of his party in the 2023 general election.

Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling party is another biggest loser of the Osun governorship election. The former governor of Lagos State had boosted during the APC governorship rally that those who are against Oyetola would labour in vain but the outcome of the exercise showed that he might struggle to win the state in 2023.

Iyiola Omisore

As the National Secretary of the party and a strong ally of Tinubu, Omisore is one of the losers of the exercise. Omisore was one of those that helped the incumbent governor of the state to emerge governor at a desperate period. By all standards, Omisore was expected to deliver bloc votes from Ife but he failed because PDP won one of the local governments in Ife.

Bisi Akande

The former governor of the state is another loser of the exercise. Despite his popularity in the state mostly in his local government, Akande lost the local council to PDP.

He was among those that campaigned vigorously for the incumbent governor, saying that the governor performed above average and, therefore, should be supported to emerge for a second term.

