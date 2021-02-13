Winners emerge at Nigeria Tourism Awards 2020

Travel & Tourism

Organisers of Nigeria Travel Week (NTW) has held the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards otherwise known as Balearica Awards 2020, with winners emerging in different categories of the awards. It was held last week as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 regulations, which put a cap on number of people at events.

According to the founder of NTW, Efe Awhana, the awards is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating operators, corporate bodies, events, and products among others who during the year have excelled and made glowing contributions to the promotion and development of tourism in Nigeria. Winners include: Best casual dining restaurant: Maison Kayser; Best premium dining restaurant: Z Kitchen; Best ethnic restaurant: Tamberma Ibadan; Best tourism attraction: Onikan House Lagos; best family amusement park: Upbeat Centre; best tourism promotion initiative: Work N Play; Best hotel suite: Federal Palace Hotel and Casino; Best international chain hotel: Radisson Blu Anchorage; Best resort: La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort; Best beach hotel: and Jara Beach Resort. Others are: Best luxury hotel: The Envoy Abuja; Best boutique hotel (50 rooms): L’ eola Hotel Lagos and The Envoy Abuja; Best domestic tour operator; Angel Style World Travels; Best leisure travel agency: Brisk Travels; Best business travel agency: Business Travel Management; Best tour guide: Bethel Moseglad; Best travel blog: Zee Goes; Best tourism photography: Blessed Emmanuel; Best tourism video: The Unofficial Omotayo: Best travel TV programme: Goge Africa; Best travel radio programme: Jordan105.5 FM; Best tourism journalist: Wale Olapade; SR-tourism innovation; Skyview Communications; Young tourism personality: Omotoke Fatoki; Lifetime achievement award: Chief Mike Amachree; Lifetime achievement award: Ladi Jemi – Alade; Royal support for tourism: HRM Oba Ademola Folakanmi; Tourism personality of the year: Otunba Segun Runsewe; Best tourism destination: Badagry; Best tourism commissioner: Dr. Adebisi Obawale; Best tourism governor: Babajide Sanwo – Olu of Lagos State; SR – essentialdutie; Dr. Ibrahim Goni; SR – Tourism investment: Prince Adeyanju Lipede; SR – Tourism support: Sterling Bank; SR – Tourism infrastructure: Rotimi Amaechi; SR- Industry icons: Susan Akporiaye; Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun; Bunmi Aremu; Tinuke Nwakohu; Dr. Raphael James; Bimbo Durosinmi – Etti; and Folorunsho Coker.

