Winners emerge for The Nigeria Prize for Science, 2022

The Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Science has announced two most outstanding works on “Gains in Grain Yield of Released Maize (Zea Mays L.) Cultivars under Drought and Well-Watered Conditions” by Muhydideen Oyekunle and Shehu Ado; and “Development of Process Plant for Plantain Flour” by Sesan Peter Ayodeji and Emmanuel Olatunji Olatomilola, as winners of the 2022 edition of the $100,000 prize money.

The Prize’s Advisory Board, led by Professor Barth Nnaji, announced the judges’ verdict based on the 2022 theme “Innovations in Sustainable Food Security” at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday. This is coming after the 2021 cycle, which was based on the same theme, ended without a winner.

In his remarks on the verdict, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, said the Science Prize is growing in strength as the 2022 verdict depicts. He stated that the Advisory Board and NLNG are working behind the scenes to review the prize for bigger impact and inclusiveness for the good of society. He also noted that science can provide solutions to most of the country’s challenges and urged relevant stakeholders and the public to continue to support NLNG through the Nigeria Prize for Science to make scientific breakthroughs the biggest enabler of development in Nigeria, adding that industry and public investors should consider the commercial value of the winning works.

While commending the winners for the big feat, Odeh called on all past winners of the prize to synergize and become a think-tank that can generate and sustain the flow of ideas, innovation, and scientific advice to the public and private sectors. According to him, this will make scientific ideas and innovations beneficial to Nigerians, thereby helping to build a better Nigeria, in line with NLNG’s vision.

He stated further that the winning works have the potential to significantly impact the country’s food security positively, guaranteeing a stable, efficient, and sufficient system of food production.

