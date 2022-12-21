Winners emerge in 2022 CAHR Awards Africa

The contributions of a few distinguished Africans to community development, inclusion and other impact initiatives were recognised at the 4th Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards Africa held in Lagos, recently. Organised by CSR-in-Action, a leading international sustainability advocacy and consulting firm with offices in Canada, and Nigeria, the CAHR Awards Africa celebrates individual and corporate community and human rights heroes. CAHR is sponsored by Ford Foundation and Global Rights.

This year’s award comprised nine categories of which two received endowments. 10-year-old Aileen Florence Akinyi of Kenya, winner of the Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian award and the Women at Risk Foundation (WARIF), winner of the Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights award, both received an endowment of five hundred thousand Nigerian naira (N500,000.00) each to further empower them for impact. According to a press release, the award winners include: Green Africa Foundation, Kenya – winner, Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award; Aileen Florence Akinyi, Kenya – winner, Apostle Hayford Alile, Humanitarian; Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, Nigeria – winner, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award (Company Category) and Dr. Sanele Gamede, South Africa – Winner, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award (Individual Category). Other award winners were Ewang Ngide, Cameroon – winner Aminu Kano Award for Leadership; Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre, Kenya – winner, MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award; Women at Risk Foundation (WARIF), Nigeria – winner, Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights Award; Awareness for Child Trafficking Africa (ACT Africa), South Africa – winner, Funmilayo Ransome- Kuti Human Rights Award (Company category) and Professor Nwaocha Ogechukwu, Nigeria – winner, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award (Individual category

