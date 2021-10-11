Winners emerge in 7th UBA promo

Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has again rewarded its loyal customers in its Bumper Savings Promo.

The electronic raffle draw, which is the 7th since inception, was held at Kairo’s Hub last Wednesday and was witnessed by relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Consumer Protection Council who were on ground to ensure transparency and accountability.

Winners who emerged from the draw, include, Olunwa Osita Ambrose who smiled home with the star prize of a whooping N2 million, while Saheed Adeshina Adediran won N1.2 million rent for a year.

Adewunmi Olaniyi Sobowale, another lucky winner got 500k shopping allowance. Others who equally smiled home with N100,000 cash prizes were; Bayode Peter Oluwaseun, Archibong Unyime Gift, Yakubu Fali, Alaegbu Promise Uchenna, Onyenwenyi Chidimma Confidence,

Maria Obianuju Onyeneke, Emmanuel Kalu, Aramide Afolabi Temitope, Ijeoma Juliet Okika, Taiwo Micheal Odofin, Daina Ochekema Egbe, Ighodalo Thompson, Mercy Effiong, Alice Gabriel, Imrana Bello, Onyedika Promise Umeji, Uzoma Chibuike Timothy, Adewole James Idowu, Opeyemi John Kolawole and Israel Ojima Daniel.

UBA’s Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who presented gifts to some of the winners who were physically present at the event told customers that UBA places them at the very heart of its business which, according to her, is why the bank remains passionate about their overall success.

She added that this had consistently been proven in numerous ways which is why the bank has continually invested in cutting- edge technology to improve its service delivery and its overall aim of delighting customers.

She said: “With customercentric promos like the UBA Bumper promo, we have created an ever-increasing list of millionaires who continue to join the UBA customer millionaire club.

For this edition of the promo, we decided to pick the month of October, which is the month of independence commemoration so we can give more Nigerians reasons to cheer while celebrating the country’s independence anniversary.”

Head, Marketing, Diana Ubah, also spoke of UBA’s passionate commitment to give back to its customers especially during these challenging economic periods, where people need all the support they can get to make life more meaningful.

“I have witnessed a lot of events like this and I must say the happiness and live changing moments that comes with a customer getting an unexpected reward is indeed a special one!

To this end, I encourage those who are yet to join the winning team, should do so quickly. Without any iota of doubt, you always win with UBA,” said Ubah.

