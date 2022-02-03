Business

Winners emerge in Ecobank-sponsored Future Face Africa competition

Winners, last Sunday, emerged at the grand finale of the keenly contested Future Face Africa (FFA) model talent search competition, held in Lagos. The event, which is majorly sponsored by Ecobank Nigeria, saw Ana Campos, an Angolan and Nziza Ken, a Rwandan, emerging winners in both female and male category respectively.

The final event had 18 contestants who qualified after a rigorous selection process involving physical castings in eight African countries, as well as thousands of digital applications from all over the world. Some of the 18 finalists were flown into Lagos for a photo session and runway competition – turninag their modelling aspirations into a reality.

The two winners won the title of “Africa’s next future face” and received a two-year international modelling contract with a top international modelling agency, as well as $5,000 cash prize. In addition to providing a career start in modelling, the competition also prepares the winners for global modelling roles. Speaking at the event, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Babajide Sipe, said the bank’s decision to sponsor the event was in line with its pan-African vision of developing potential and talents on the continent, adding that it aligned with Ecobank’s commitment to providing a veritable platform for actualising the dreams of many young talents who will become global super stars in the fashion and beauty industry.

 

Our Reporters

