Winners emerge in FAAN Tennis Club competition

Winners have emerged in the eighth edition of the FAAN Tennis Club, Ikeja Annual Age Grade Tennis Tournament. The competition saw kids from different tennis clubs in Lagos compete for honours in different categories. In a keenly contested U-12 Girls final, Ndidi Osaji defeated Vanessa Inyang 2-1 (4-1, 1-4, 15-13).

Sofia Agbabiaka claimed top prize in the U-14 Girls category edging out Osahinrun Osas 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. IntheU-16Boysfinal, BasitAjaooverpowered Gabriel Inyang 6-2,5-7,10-8. Agbabiaka and Osas met again in the U-16 Girls final and it was the former who showed her superiority once again winning 6-3, 1-7,8-6. Vice-chairman of the FAAN Tennis Club, Kingsley Nwokoma was happy with successful hosting of another edition of the competition. “We are happy to be here again this year to celebrate these kids.

As you know, tennis is life and it is important to help these kids actualize their dreams,” Nwokoma declared. “Looking back to where we are coming from, I believe we can be proud with what we have achieved over the years. We have kids who have participated in this competition who are now in a tennis academy in United States of America.”

